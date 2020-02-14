How Much Sonic The Hedgehog Made On Opening Night

As far as how high Sonic the Hedgehog will go, the tracking has put the Sega movie to open between $40 million and $47 million over the four-day weekend. Other estimates allow for more headroom on the top end with $50 million seemingly in play for the family film. And by most accounts Sonic the Hedgehog is very much a family film, a quality that may help it with some schools closed today and the majority of K-12 schools closed on Monday for the President’s Day holiday.