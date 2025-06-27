Emma Stone’s Explanation Of The Internet’s Obsession With Pedro Pascal Is Perfect, But I’m Even More Obsessed With Her Pixie Cut

It truly is the summer of Pedro Pascal . The Last of Us star is a leading man in multiple A24 flicks releasing this summer on the 2025 movie schedule , including Celine Song’s Materialists and the next film from director Ari Aster. Additionally, he’s making his debut in the MCU on July 25, stepping into the role of Mr. Fantastic in Fantastic Four: First Steps . The Gladiator II actor is everywhere all at once , and his Eddington co-star Emma Stone is here to explain why.

Aster’s fourth feature film Eddington follows a political standoff between the mayor and sheriff of a small New Mexico town, amidst the Covid 19 Pandemic. Based on the trailer, things escalate to an extreme level quickly in this fictional modern western. Eddington features an A-list cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler, Emma Stone, and Luke Grimes, but all anyone can talk about right now is Pedro Pascal. He’s the “internet’s daddy” , and The Favourite actress’ explanation given to Entertainment Tonight as to the viral obsession with the Mandalorian actor is just perfect.

You know, I think he’s talented, he’s gorgeous, he works hard, he’s good to people…I think people like him for all the right reasons. I get it. I get it, and I agree.

I couldn’t agree more with this statement, but I have to admit, I was a little distracted watching this video. We need to address the elephant in the room, and its name is Emma Stone’s pixie cut. Check out the video in question below:

It suits her so well, and I’m glad she’s hopping on the pixie train instead of the bob bandwagon this summer. Apparently I wasn’t the only one lost in this look on her, with many of the comments on this TikTok video voicing exactly what I am thinking:

The short hair on her is ethereal–got dayum. -@kmrawr

Wow she looks gorg with short hair. -@totallychillin

That’s HER haircut! -@mpc337

Legend alert (Emma not Pedro) -@spyderlink

The reactions were pretty evenly split between fawning over Stone’s haircut and a similar vibe to the last comment on this list–frustration over asking this stunning, masterclass actress what is so great about her male co-star. Listen, I get the hype around the Game of Thrones actor, I do, especially after his recent Vanity Fair photoshoot . All I’m saying is let’s throw some of that attention Emma Stone’s way because she always eats.

To be fair, she really is channeling her best Ethel Cain for Eddington, which is not her sexiest look, but this is what I love about her. She’s so versatile and can do it all, something she needs reminding of apparently. After she gushed all those nice things about the Narcos actor, ET added that all the same could be said about herself, and she quickly shut down the comment:

Oh no no no no no no–don’t bring me into this. Pedro’s a whole other situation.

Now, Ms. Stone, let’s not sell ourselves short here. The Kinds of Kindness actress was ranked the #2 on The Independent’s Best Actors of The 21st Century list last year, and her film Poor Things swept the 2024 Oscars, even earning her the Academy Award for Best Actress . I do appreciate her humble response though, which is just another reason to love her.

I honestly can’t wait until the La La Land actress’ next appearance just so I can get another glimpse of her. Thankfully, I won’t have to wait very long, as her third collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia, just dropped a trailer yesterday. The film, which once again features Stone and Jesse Plemmons, is currently slated to hit theaters November 7, 2025. Here’s to hoping the Cruella actress likes her pixie cut enough to keep it through the fall.