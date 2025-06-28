The Kardashian Sisters Had Some Fun In The Sun In A Nickname-Filled Bikini Birthday Exchange

It’s not exactly rare to see Kim Kardashian hit the beach in a teeny tiny, itty bitty bikini, and even Khloé has been known to rock some stylish (if a bit fruity) swimwear. What is a tad more rare is seeing all three of the Kardashian sisters hitting the beach together for fun in the sun. Alas, that is precisely what happened, as Kim captured the sibling vacay in a nickname-filled homage for Khloé’s birthday.

June 27 marked Khloé Kardashian’s 41st trip around the sun, and while the tributes poured in from family, friends and fans, Kim penned an especially touching tribute to her sister while sharing pics of the two of them plus Kourtney sporting bikinis on a sister trip. Check out the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The three oldest siblings in the Kardashian-Jenner family were undoubtedly raising the temperature on the beach that day, as all three sported skimpy swimwear to pose in the clear, ankle-deep water. It was a treat to see Kourtney Kardashian join her younger sisters, since she tends to stay close to husband Travis Barker and the seven children they share between them.

It looks like they were having fun splashing around in their secluded tropical paradise, and I love that Kim Kardashian shared these photos along with the sweet message:

Happy Birthday Queen Kokes! There is no one like you [Khloé] … the way you live your life, the way you are the best mom. You make it all look so easy and fun and make time for all of us. I love doing life with you and can’t wait to see what this life will bring this next year because you deserve it all! I love you forever and ever!

After the American Horror Story star invoked Khloé Kardashian’s nickname “Kokes,” the Good American boss responded in kind, commenting:

I love you my Keeks!!!!! So so much!!!!! Forever and always I’m doing life with you! ❤️❤️

The Keeks and Kokes of it all is too much! It really puts into context how close the family is, how Khloé can reignite her feud with Kim, calling her a “two-faced motherfucker” on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) but then turn around and return to business as usual. Anyone with a sister should understand.

As Khloé turns another year older, the mom of two appears as happy as ever. She had been so excited about turning the big 4-0 last year and this year when her kids, nieces and nephews surprised her on her podcast, she seemed really in her element with the chaos, as you can see below:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Talk about kids who know how to have a dance party!

The latest of the big family’s birthday celebrations comes as fans are awaiting another season of The Kardashians. Season 6 ended in April, and while a seventh season has already been ordered by Hulu, it’s unknown if it will make it to the 2025 TV schedule. Keep an eye out for when we’ll be seeing Keeks and Kokes again on our screens.