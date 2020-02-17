Watch Harrison Ford Confuse Carbonite With Kryptonite And Not Care At All

Harrison Ford exists somewhere on the Hollywood spectrum beyond “Legendary” status. That’s what happens when you play the likes of Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard and countless more roles over the course of a career. You’re an instant icon. Of course, it also means that you have to answer questions about these roles for the rest of your life. That’s the cross to bear. So it’s pretty adorable to watch Ford answering this question about Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and possibly believe that maybe he played Superman at one point in his career?