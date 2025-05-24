Pedro Pascal And Paul Mescal Both Paid Tribute To Famous Harrison Ford Photo, But My Favorite Thing About It Is Ford's Feelings About Being A Fashion Inspiration

Much like Harrison Ford in the 1980s, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal are both having movie star moments. They made a splash last fall as part of the Gladiator 2 cast , Pascal is set to lead the upcoming Marvel movie , The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Mescal is starring in films like The History of Sound and Hamnet. Also, like Ford, they know how to put together a great outfit, and they proved that again by paying homage to the legendary actor at Cannes in the same way.

However, what I really love about all of this is that it happened not long after the Indiana Jones star shared his on-brand thoughts about this exact image and outfit.

Pedro Pascal And Paul Mescal Both Paid Tribute To Harrison Ford At Cannes

Now, before we dive into Mescal and Pascal’s looks, you need a brief history lesson. Back in 1982, Harrison Ford was featured in a photo taken in front of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes. He was at the Cannes Film Festival, and for decades now, folks have fawned over his effortless swagger and simple yet cool look, which you can see below:

(Image credit: (Photo by URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Now, as both Pascal and Mescal attended Cannes to promote projects on the 2025 movie schedule , they each paid homage to this exact image of Ford in fabulous ways.

The Last of Us star was going viral for wearing a black tank top and black trousers (as shown in an image via @pascalarchive ), and the image of him posing in front of the hotel, with his sunglasses on and hands in his pockets, was the cherry on top. He was there for his upcoming A24 flick Eddington, and when you mix that with the truly stellar lineup he has in 2025, all of this is giving big Harrison Ford, movie star energy.

A few days later, the Normal People actor also posed for an image in front of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc as his film The History of Sound premiered at the festival. Like Ford, he was wearing a blue sweater, sunglasses, and putting a hand in his pocket, as you can see in his stylist Felicity Kay's Instagram post:

A post shared by The Sundance Institute (@sundanceorg) A photo posted by on

Without the Harrison Ford reference, these two looks would be noteworthy, because both men look so chic and cool. However, considering Ford’s iconic characters , his best films, and that old viral image, these fashion moments become even better.

However, honestly, the best part of all this is how the Star Wars actor feels about his now-legendary look from the ‘80s.

I’m Obsessed With Harrison Ford’s Feelings About This Image And Being A Fashion Icon

Now, months before all this, in October 2024, to be exact, this image was brought up to Harrison Ford. In an interview with GQ , Gabriella Paiella asked the actor if he was “aware” of the fact that this 1982 look was a “sort of shining-star inspirational outfit for menswear enthusiasts.” In response, and in true Harrison Ford fashion, I might add, he responded with:

I think I’m going to be ill.

Truly, what an incredible answer. However, it only got better after that. When asked if he remembered anything about this fit, the Shrinking star simply stated:

I’ve seen this picture.

And when asked if he’s “not a fan” of the look, he simply replied:

I’ve grown out of it.

And that was the end of that conversation.

It’s no secret that Harrison Ford has a hilarious history of roasting interviewers (like Jimmy Kimmel) and providing short, yet iconic, responses. This is another example of that, and truly, I love it.

Ford has such a good sense of humor, and this exemplifies that. On top of that, I also loved that the interviewer asked him about this wonderful photo that has clearly inspired so many actors (as proven above).

This man is an icon on screen and off, and honestly, in the world of menswear too, thanks to looks like this. So, he deserves his flowers…whether they make him feel “ill” or not.