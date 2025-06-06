Harrison Ford Said Brett Goldstein 'Blew' His Shrinking Pitch Immediately, But It Was For An Incredible Reason
Obviously, everything worked out.
I’d imagine pitching a project to Harrison Ford would be incredibly intimidating, especially if you are proposing something that's unlike anything the actor has done before, like Shrinking. Well, Brett Goldstein had to do just that; he had to try and convince the Indiana Jones actor to do the now-great Apple TV+ show. However, according to Ford, the Ted Lasso actor “blew” that pitch. It’s not for a bad reason, though; it’s actually for a pretty incredible one.
If you are a fan of Shrinking, you might be aware of the fact that co-creators Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence offered the role of Paul to Harrison Ford, but they expected him to say no. During this time, the Roy Kent actor was sent to pitch the series to the Star Wars star. However, according to Ford, the pitch wasn’t necessary, as he said during a panel posted by reelrejects on TikTok:
So, Goldstein “blew” it, because Harrison Ford already wanted to do the series. That’s pretty incredible, right?
It only got better when the Emmy winner added some context to the story. He said he had a whole game plan prepared, but that went out the window basically as soon as his now co-star answered the door:
I wouldn’t know what to say next, either. So I totally understand where Brett Goldstein was coming from. Even though he didn’t need to really pitch the show to Ford, they did have a nice meal and a good chat, as the Blade Runner actor continued the conversation by saying:
He went on to explain that he’s “so honored” to be part of the Shrinking cast and surrounded by creatives like Goldstein, Jason Segel and more. So, it’s clear that that quick yes paid off big time for everyone involved. In fact, Ford loves working on this show a whole lot, and went as far as to say during a Paley Center panel last year that he’s “never felt as comfortable” or as confident in both himself and his co-stars as he has working on this series.
However, there’s a bit more to this story that the 1923 actor didn’t mention. According to Bill Lawrence, when they sent him the pilot, Ford asked if he was going to get more screentime than he initially had. The Scrubs creator said if he did it, of course, he would.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
For $9.99 per month, you can get access to incredible shows like Shrinking, Ted Lasso and Severance. However, if you don't want to fully commit yet, you can try Apple TV+ out for the first week for free.
Along with that, since Jason Segel leads the show, the Paul actor rewatched Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Then when asked what he thought of the movie, he told a producer of Shrinking that Segel had a “nice penis.”
So, all around, this tale of casting Harrison Ford is hilarious and wonderful. Even though Brett Goldstein didn’t know what to say during his pitch, his colleague's mind was already made up.
Now, we’re on our way toward Shrinking Season 3, which only makes this story better. So, while we wait for that, you can go back and see what came after that fateful meeting between Harrison Ford and Brett Goldstein by streaming the first two seasons with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.