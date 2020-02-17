Lilo And Stitch's Original Director Has A Big Concern For The Live-Action Remake

It was at the end of my interview with the filmmaker that I asked for his take on the work being done to bring Stitch into live-action, and he began his answer by providing a bit of background about the making of Lilo & Stitch. Released in 2002, the feature was made when the animation industry was experiencing a massive transition from classic hand-drawn cells to CG. Sanders explained that he and co-writer/co-director Dean DeBlois were asked which direction they preferred to go in for their project, and it was actually the design of Stitch and the capacities of computers of the time that ultimately motivated the choice. Said Sanders,