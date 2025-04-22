The Story Behind How Lilo And Stitch Filmed Scenes With Maia Kealoha And Stitch, And Their Adorable 'Stuffie' Routine

News
By published

This is so sweet.

Lilo and Stitch looking right at each other in the live-action remake.
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

I was already excited to see Disney's remake of Lilo & Stitch, especially after that cute Stitch-filled trailer that showed just how great the computer-generated parts should jive with the live-action, and make it feel real. Director Dean Fleischer Camp provided some potential insight on how that happened, and it involved an adorable "stuffie" routine Maia Kealoha had before leaving the set each day.

Kealoha has already gotten rave reactions for how she channels Lilo in interviews, and a new story about her working on the set makes the speculation pretty much undeniable. Camp revealed in the latest issue of CinemaBlend's sister magazine SFX that he made sure his actress had an actual "Stitch" to work alongside, and they developed a real bond during filming:

I was pretty passionate that Maia would need something to act opposite. Obviously, when you’re spending money on a movie, everyone goes, ‘Oh, could she just act with a tennis ball if we’re going to be replacing Stitch entirely?’ It just felt like this was the heart of the movie and she needed to have a proper scene partner... So we were, like, ‘Get him out of the truck and get him on the rig’, and she’d give him a kiss goodnight. It was very sweet.

That's about the cutest thing I've ever heard, and if anyone on the Lilo & Stitch production crew grumbled about having to get the puppet out of storage for that, shame on them! It's just more evidence that this movie was created by people who have a lot of care for the original, though I suspected as much when they mimicked the classic Disney trailers promoting the movie.

Though Not Everyone Agrees With Me:

Stitch sits in his containment capsule with a curious look on his face in the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

This Side-By-Side Comparison Of Lilo & Stitch Animated And Live Action Are Almost Identical, And I Kind Of Feel Like That's The Problem

Of course, I don't think there was any denying Lilo & Stitch was going to have heart. The original was acclaimed for that, and remains a fan-favorite Disney movie to this day. The question that surrounds every remake of a Disney original is how will it differentiate itself from the animated version?

There's a valid question about whether it actually needs to be in the company's eyes, as making a one-for-one copy of the version already available with a Disney+ subscription feels like a safe move. Ultimately, I think that everyone wants to see a lifelike version of Stitch run around and cause mayhem with a bunch of live-action actors. And behind-the-scenes stories like these make me very excited for what will play out onscreen.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Watch Lilo & Stitch and other classics over on Disney+ right now. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

Perhaps I'm asking the wrong question about an upcoming kids movie. I should be asking how kids will respond to seeing Maia Kealoha interact with Stitch, and how many will desperately hope to get their own pet alien to go on adventures with. Obviously, I think some adults get caught up in their own nostalgia being tapped in Hollywood, and they forget about the generation of children who might not have seen the movie yet. I'm sure my kid will be a fan regardless of box office earnings and whether it was a necessary remake.

Lilo & Stitch is officially hitting the movie release schedule on May 23rd.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

'Our Life Wasn't A Nightmare' Ice Cube Explains Why He Thinks Friday Became So Beloved By Fans

Jason Momoa Credits Top Gun And SNL For One Of Minecraft's Most Talked About Scenes (And I'm Loving His Enthusiasm)

Noah Wyle Was On ER For 15 Years, But It Wasn't Until The Pitt That His Nurse Mom Had 'Cathartic And Catalytic' Reaction To A TV Medical Emergency
See more latest
Most Popular
Noah Wyle stands in conversation in an exam room in The Pitt - S1 E9 - &quot;3:00 P.M.&quot;
Noah Wyle Was On ER For 15 Years, But It Wasn't Until The Pitt That His Nurse Mom Had 'Cathartic And Catalytic' Reaction To A TV Medical Emergency
Madame Web looking shocked, Deadpool suited up and ready to rock in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
Madame Web Was A Famous Bomb, But It’s Beating Deadpool 3 In A Surprising Way
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts*
Celebrities Might Look Amazing On The Red Carpet, But Florence Pugh Just Got Real About How Insane Thunderbolts* Premiere Day Has Actually Been
Scarlett Johansson is pretty in a light pink dress while Colin Jost rocks a bow tie and Pete Davidson sports a black coat and blue hair at an event.
That Time Pete Davidson Got Sad Scarlett Johansson Trolled His Staten Island Ferry Boat Dreams With Colin Jost
Frankie Muniz in Renner looking at someone uncomfortably in a hallway.
Frankie Muniz Is Returning To Theaters, But Gets Real About Mental Health Issues Online
CBS&#039; FBI team in vests in Season 6 finale
FBI's CIA Spinoff Is A Go, And They Found The Most Devilish Leading Man I Can Think Of
jason momoa in a minecraft movie
Jason Momoa Credits Top Gun And SNL For One Of Minecraft's Most Talked About Scenes (And I'm Loving His Enthusiasm)
meghan markle on with love, meghan
How Meghan Markle Allegedly Feels About Her Viral Moment Recently With Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘She's Been Facing A Mountain Of Negativity'
From left to right: Millie Bobby Brown looking stern in Enola Holmes and Owen Cooper looking forward in Adolescence.
I Did Not Think I Would Type Enola Holmes And Adolescence In The Same Sentence, But Millie Bobby Brown's Threequel Announcement Is Full Of Surprises
Shaquille O&#039;Neal looking concerned
'Take Some Matches With You' Shaq Got Roasted By Charles Barkley And Company After He Got Up And Left Mid-Segment To Allegedly Use The Bathroom