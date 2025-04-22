The Story Behind How Lilo And Stitch Filmed Scenes With Maia Kealoha And Stitch, And Their Adorable 'Stuffie' Routine
This is so sweet.
I was already excited to see Disney's remake of Lilo & Stitch, especially after that cute Stitch-filled trailer that showed just how great the computer-generated parts should jive with the live-action, and make it feel real. Director Dean Fleischer Camp provided some potential insight on how that happened, and it involved an adorable "stuffie" routine Maia Kealoha had before leaving the set each day.
Kealoha has already gotten rave reactions for how she channels Lilo in interviews, and a new story about her working on the set makes the speculation pretty much undeniable. Camp revealed in the latest issue of CinemaBlend's sister magazine SFX that he made sure his actress had an actual "Stitch" to work alongside, and they developed a real bond during filming:
That's about the cutest thing I've ever heard, and if anyone on the Lilo & Stitch production crew grumbled about having to get the puppet out of storage for that, shame on them! It's just more evidence that this movie was created by people who have a lot of care for the original, though I suspected as much when they mimicked the classic Disney trailers promoting the movie.
Of course, I don't think there was any denying Lilo & Stitch was going to have heart. The original was acclaimed for that, and remains a fan-favorite Disney movie to this day. The question that surrounds every remake of a Disney original is how will it differentiate itself from the animated version?
There's a valid question about whether it actually needs to be in the company's eyes, as making a one-for-one copy of the version already available with a Disney+ subscription feels like a safe move. Ultimately, I think that everyone wants to see a lifelike version of Stitch run around and cause mayhem with a bunch of live-action actors. And behind-the-scenes stories like these make me very excited for what will play out onscreen.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Watch Lilo & Stitch and other classics over on Disney+ right now. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
Perhaps I'm asking the wrong question about an upcoming kids movie. I should be asking how kids will respond to seeing Maia Kealoha interact with Stitch, and how many will desperately hope to get their own pet alien to go on adventures with. Obviously, I think some adults get caught up in their own nostalgia being tapped in Hollywood, and they forget about the generation of children who might not have seen the movie yet. I'm sure my kid will be a fan regardless of box office earnings and whether it was a necessary remake.
Lilo & Stitch is officially hitting the movie release schedule on May 23rd.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Our Life Wasn't A Nightmare' Ice Cube Explains Why He Thinks Friday Became So Beloved By Fans
Jason Momoa Credits Top Gun And SNL For One Of Minecraft's Most Talked About Scenes (And I'm Loving His Enthusiasm)