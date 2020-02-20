Parasite Coming To IMAX In Hopes Of Boosting Its Box Office Even Further

Parasite is already available to stream at home and purchase on Blu-ray (though not 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, what gives?), but it should really be seen as intended on the big screen, so for those who haven’t seen the film yet or want to see it again, this IMAX release will give them an opportunity to do so in a premium large format for the most immersive experience. This comes at a premium of course, and the IMAX release should help give Parasite a boost at the box office.