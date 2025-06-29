I’m Not Used To All This Cancelation News In June, And Grosse Pointe Garden Society's Cast Reactions Have Me In My Feels

After the usual May cancellation bloodbath added plenty of shows to the ever-growing list of TV shows ending in 2025, one might have thought June would slip on by without any jarring broadcast network announcements. Alas, such expectations were proven to be naive, first proven by ABC putting Doctor Odyssey out to sea, and then by NBC finally making a decision with its secrets-in-suburbia dramedy Grosse Pointe Garden Society by cancelling it.

The news obviously sparked a wave of saddened and mildly angered reactions from its vocal, if unfortunately limited, viewership base. After the cancellation went public and everyone was deep in the foul feelings over the unresolved cliffhanger, a few of the show’s key cast members chimed in on social media with their own emotional responses.

Melissa Fumero Shares Loving Post

Having entered the fictional world of Grosse Pointe's garden club as its newest member Birdie, Melissa Fumero won lots of fans over with her latest small-screen role, and she took to Instagram to mourn the loss of not just the show, but a character she clearly loved to play. Check out her post below, as well as a slew of costume-filled photos taken throughout the first season's production.

A post shared by Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) A photo posted by on

Amidst a ton of surprised and disappointed comments from her followers, a few familiar faces, as well as a GPGS director shared their own responses to Fumero's post.

Maggie Kiley (Director) - Love you girl. Loved your Birdie!! A beautiful time together. So proud of what we all made. ❤️❤️❤️

Felix Wolfe ( GPGS Co-Star) - To the best t.v mom Ford could’ve ever gotten 🥂🫶🏻

Stephanie Beatriz ( B99 co-star) - 😢

Terry Crews (B99 co-star) - ❤️🔥🔥🔥

Gotta love that Fumero's fomer Brooklyn Nine-Nine compadres also chimed in with reactions. Even though Stephanie Beatriz has Twisted Metal Season 2 on the way, and Terry Crews is busy with America's Got Talent and more, that won't dissuade my personal hopes for the goofy NYPD comedy to get a revival sooner rather than later.

AnnaSophia Robb's Reaction To The Cancellation News

As Grosse Pointe Garden Society's Alice, AnnaSophia Robb played a dissatisfied educator, and with her pair of Instagram Stories posts, it seems clear that the actress will miss this show even more than Robb's character Alice missed her disappeared pup. Her first message was as follows:

💕 damn. I will miss our GPGS family. Grateful and proud of all that we made together 💕

In her second Stories post, Robb shared the message below accompanying a video of the show's crew members creating a human tunnel for the stars to walk through while arriving at a shooting site. And she gave those staffers some love with her second message, saying:

We really did have the best crew. Thanks for making it a truly magnificent experience. It's a blessing to do what you love, and an even bigger one to work with kind, talented, and fun folks.

Having recently put her stage skills on the forefront for the off-Broadway play All-Nighter, AnnaSophia Robb will hopefully land another TV role with the quickness.

Ben Rappaport Shared His Thoughts About The Cancellation

As the core male member of the garden club, Ben Rappaport's Brett served as the group's manager, having already dashed his own professional dreams. The actor also took to Instagram to react to the cancellation, and he echoed his co-stars' words by pointing out how much fun it was to work with everyone who was part of the show for its 13-episode run.

A post shared by Ben Rappaport (@ben_rappaport) A photo posted by on

Some of Ben Rappaport's fellow cast membered shared reactions to his post, including Shifting Gears guest star Nancy Travis.

Nancy Travis (Co-Star) - Excellent cast and all round great people to work with - special show and sad we won’t be telling more Grosse Pointe stories

Felix Wolfe (Co-Star): the best of the best. love you my philosophy brotha! God Father movie night will happen 🤝🏻😂

Hopefully it'll be a while before the 2025 TV schedule loses any other marquee series due to cancellation decisions, but I wouldn't put too much money on that hope.