Final Destination: Bloodlines Slaughters The Box Office Competition, While Hurry Up Tomorrow Shows No Sense Of Urgency

We’ve seen some truly wild Final Destination death scenes over the years, as the reaper comes to call on those who manage to (at least temporarily) evade tragedy. It also turns out that after 14 years without a fix, moviegoers were hungry for more. Final Destination: Bloodlines exceeded expectations with a franchise-high $51 million opening weekend domestically amid the 2025 movie calendar — a performance that was matched in international markets.

It was a good weekend overall for Warner Bros., with Sinners and A Minecraft Movie still going strong, but the same can’t be said for The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, which underperformed to take sixth place. Take a look at the full Top 10 chart, as reported by The Numbers, and then we’ll break it all down below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. Final Destination: Bloodlines* $51,000,000 $51,000,000 N/A 3,523 2. Thunderbolts* $16,536,000 $155,427,643 1 3,960 3. Sinners $15,425,000 $240,796,000 2 3,518 4. A Minecraft Movie $5,870,000 $416,640,000 3 3,357 5. The Accountant 2 $4,959,111 $59,072,457 4 3,402 6. Hurry Up Tomorrow* $3,300,000 $3,300,000 N/A 2,020 7. Friendship $1,400,280 $2,043,436 13 60 8. Clown in a Cornfield $1,333,000 $6,329,779 5 2,277 9. Until Dawn $800,000 $19,623,031 8 1,706 10. The Amateur $712,000 $40,149,087 9 850

Final Destination: Bloodlines Opens To Impressive $102 Million Worldwide

Death may come for us all, but there’s plenty of life still left in the Final Destination franchise a quarter-century after Devon Sawa and his buds first disembarked their plane ahead of its fiery crash. Final Destination: Bloodlines opened to $51 million in domestic ticket sales and, strangely, $51 million internationally as well to earn a total of $102 million around the globe in its first three days in theaters.

Given the fact that this film was made for just $50 million (before marketing costs), per Variety, and projected to earn about $40 million in its first three days, I’d say this is a big win for directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Bloodlines’ franchise-high opening easily beats the series’ previous most successful chapter — the fourth movie, titled just The Final Destination — which opened in 2009 to $27.4 million in the U.S. and Canada before going on to earn a total of $66.5 million domestically and $187.4 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

With its $51 million, the 2025 horror movie has already beaten the entire North American run of its predecessor, 2011’s Final Destination 5, which brought in $18 million on opening weekend and $42.6 million domestically overall ($155 million worldwide).

Horror Fans Show Up For One Of Tony Todd’s Final Roles

There were reasons to believe Final Destination: Bloodlines would see some success. In addition to being the only movie in the franchise to be Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, our own Eric Eisenberg wrote in CinemaBlend’s review of Bloodlines that this is the movie he’s been waiting to see for 14 years.

It’s also likely that horror movie fans turned up to see one of Tony Todd’s final roles. The actor — who often had foreboding warnings about death for the eventual victims as he portrayed the mysterious William Bludworth in several Final Destination movies — died in November 2024 at the age of 69. He is likely best known for his titular role in Candyman, one of the greatest horror movies of all time.

It will be intriguing to see how Final Destination: Bloodlines continues to perform at the box office, with some big titles on the way. The competition will be strong, but horror fans have been feasting this year, and this latest offering is getting some great word-of-mouth advertising from stunts like its 4DX “Death Chair” experience and how it set a morbidly impressive Guinness World Record during filming.

Hurry Up Tomorrow Has Disappointing Opening For The Weeknd And Jenna Ortega

Despite hopes of bringing in between $5 million and $7 million Friday through Sunday, Hurry Up Tomorrow earned just $3.3 million for an opening outside of the week’s Top 5.

The film is a companion piece to The Weeknd’s new album of the same name and stars the four-time Grammy winner as a fictionalized version of himself on the verge of a breakdown. It's at that point that he gets pulled into an existential odyssey by a mysterious fan (Jenna Ortega in a seriously twisted performance).

It looks like more bad news for the Wednesday star, whose March release, Death of a Unicorn, also failed to connect with audiences. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes panned Hurry Up Tomorrow to the tune of 13%; however, fans seemed to be much more in tune with The Weeknd’s work, as the Popcornmeter had a rating of 70%.

Sinners Crosses Big Global Milestone After Fifth Weekend

Meanwhile, Thunderbolts* and Sinners held strong in the second and third positions of this week’s earnings, finishing approximately $1 million away from each other, according to estimates. Michael B. Jordan’s vampire flick even crossed a big milestone this week, surpassing $300 million worldwide for a grand total so far of $308.7 million, where it remains at the sixth-most successful movie of the year globally, right behind Thunderbolts*.

Domestically, Sinners sits in second place behind A Minecraft Movie as the top 2025 domestic offerings. They may not want to get too comfortable there, though. Next weekend sees both Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake hitting theaters.

Will this mean the beginning of the end for Jack Black’s video game-based movie? Possibly, though I can see multiple upcoming family friendly movies having simultaneous success, especially in the summer months with kids out of school. We’ll have to see.

Next week will also see Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd’s Friendship getting its wide release. The new A24 flick managed to make an appearance on this week’s chart despite being shown in just 60 theaters. As a fan of I Think You Should Leave, Detroiters and all things Paul Rudd, I’m excited to see how people respond to the gonzo levels of discomfort this movie surely brings.

We’ll be back next week to break down everything that happens, so be sure to check back to CinemaBlend.