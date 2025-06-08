Lilo & Stitch Tops The Weekend Box Office Again As Ballerina Fails To Perform Up To High John Wick Standards

In a one-on-one fight between Stitch from Dean Fleischer Camp's Lilo & Stitch and Ana de Armas' Eve Macarro in Len Wiseman's Ballerina, I'm not actually 100 percent sure who would win. The latter is obviously a trained killer, but the former is a crafty and super durable alien. It's a question that's open for debate... but we do have a firm answer to how things play out in a box office showdown: Stitch wins.

The first full weekend of June is coming to a close, and as the dust settles, it is once again Lilo & Stitch that is sitting atop the domestic weekend box office – though Ballerina put up some modest numbers following a strong response from critics. Check out the full Top 10 in the chart below and join me after for analysis.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. Lilo & Stitch $32,500,000 $335,796,345 1 4,185 2. Ballerina* $25,000,000 $25,000,000 N/A 3,409 3. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning $15,000,047 $149,217,047 2 3,496 4. Karate Kid: Legends $8,700,000 $35,441,000 3 3,859 5. Final Destination: Bloodlines $6,500,000 $123,565,000 4 2,867 6. The Phoenician Scheme $6,250,000 $6,982,000 14 1,678 7. Bring Her Back $3,526,295 $14,112,796 5 2,425 8. Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye* $3,096,000 $3,096,000 N/A 1,085 9. Sinners $2,910,000 $272,631,000 6 1,518 10. Thunderbolts* $2,500,000 $186,492,793 7 1,955

Lilo & Stitch Wins The Domestic Box Office For The Third Weekend In A Row

Lilo & Stitch most definitely has legs. The latest live-action Disney remake has faced some stiff competition since arriving in cinemas just prior to the Memorial Day holiday, but it is drawing big crowds, and that remains true following its third weekend in release. Ticket sales dropped another 47 percent compared to what was reported at this time last week, but according to The Numbers, the kid-friendly feature has added another $32.5 million to its domestic total.

That total brings Lilo & Stitch's haul in the United States and Canada to date up to $335.8 million. It's going to have to keep the attention of audiences for a few more weeks if it wants to to achieve the title of "Biggest Domestic Release of 2025," but it's getting closer and closer to that superlative. Jared Hess' A Minecraft Movie is still technically adding to its domestic total (it's still playing in 346 locations and made $290,000 in the last three days), but the Disney title is now $87.8 million away from outgrossing it.

It's a much needed win for Disney following the underwhelming release of Marc Webb's Snow White. That live-action Disney remake completed its global theatrical run making just $205.5 million and it cost more than twice what Lilo & Stitch did in terms of production budget.

At its present pace, Lilo & Stitch is going to be one of the most successful live-action Disney remakes yet. Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, for example, only grossed $232.6 million when it hit its 17th day in release, and Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid was at $229.2. The new 2025 movie isn't on the level of Jon Favreau's The Lion King, which had $431.2 million in the bank after its third weekend, but the numbers are significant.

As has been the case from the beginning of its big screen run, the film is still doing even better overseas than it is at home. In foreign markets, the feature has made $436.8 million, which brings the film's worldwide box office total to date to $772.6 million.

Globally, Lilo & Stitch is sitting pretty has the third highest grossing film of 2025. It's going to be difficult for any title to make more than Yu Yang's Ne Zha 2, which has made $2 billion in China, but it will be an interesting race to see if it can eventually surpass A Minecraft Movie, which sits at $948.6 million earned worldwide.

Ballerina Settles For Second Place With So-So Numbers By John Wick Standards

In case there is any confusion as to why Lionsgate announced three new John Wick-related features earlier this year, it's because the franchise has become a power player at the box office. The first movie made just $14.4 million when it was released in October 2014, but word of mouth made everybody pay attention. After that title completed its worldwide run making $87.7 million, director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves reunited for John Wick: Chapter 2, and not only did it double the domestic opening weekend of the first film (earning $30.4 million), but it made $171.5 million worldwide.

In 2023, Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4 made $447.3 million, which raised hopes that Ballerina could be an outsized hit... but it's not off to a terrific start thus far. The movie got a solid response from critics (particularly within the context of it spending years generating concern amid reports of extensive reshoots), but audiences have thus far shown only mild interest. Per Deadline, the total production cost of the action film was between $80-90 million, and it only made $25 million domestically in its first three days.

It's a slow start, but it will be interesting to see what kind of legs it grows under it in the weeks to come – especially since it doesn't have any new releases specifically targeting its key demographics next weekend. In addition to professionals responding positively to Ballerina, those who filled out CinemaScore surveys really liked what they saw as well, as indicated via the "A-" grade. That mates the grade received by both John Wick Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (John Wick: Chapter 4 got an "A" and John Wick got a "B").

Looking ahead to what's coming in a few days, next weekend should be a fascinating showdown at the box office. While Ballerina won't have to deal with a new action movie trying to steal its thunder, Lilo & Stitch might see a significant portion of its audience distracted by another new live-action remake of a modern animated feature – specifically Dean DeBlois' How To Train Your Dragon (and I'll further point out how funny it is that DeBlois directed the original animated Lilo & Stitch movie for Disney).

How will things play out at the top? How will the titles in the rest of the Top 10 move around – particularly with the expansion of Mike Flanagan's The Life Of Chuck and the arrival of Celine Song's Materialists as well? Be sure to head back here to CinemaBlend next Sunday for our latest box office report to find out.