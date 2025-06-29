Todd Chrisley Discusses Plans For The Family’s Next Reality TV Show As An Insider Drops Claims About How Much Money He’s Asking For

Now that Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned and are out of prison, the two are now reportedly taking their next steps. Reports have indicated that those plans will involve a return to reality TV. It’s already been reported that the Chrisleys have a project that’s been ordered to series at Lifetime. However, Todd just dropped some additional information on what his brood’s next small-screen endeavor will look like. That information arrives as an insider drops claims about how much money Todd and Julie want for a new TV deal.

What Did Todd Chrisley Say About His Family’s New Reality TV Show?

As of late, Julie and Todd Chrisley have been participating in interviews, during which they’ve talked about their situation. The couple recently appeared on Fox News Channel’s My View with Lara Trump alongside two of their kids, Savannah and Grayson. During the chat, Trump asked the couple what they have planned next. Todd then enthusiastically revealed that they were not only returning to TV but also making their way back to South Carolina. And that location will apparently serve as the basis for a hotel-themed show:

We're coming back to television. It's amazing that those that walked away from you are the first ones knocking at the door again. So we're coming back to television, and I think that we're heading back home. We're heading back to South Carolina where we came from, and we're going to open a hotel there, and we're going to create a show around it.

The currently untitled Chrisley project at Lifetime was announced at the end of this past May, before the heads of the family were pardoned. Per early details, the docuseries (which’ll air amid the 2025 TV schedule) would see Savannah, Grayson, Chase, Chloe and family matriarch Nanny Faye dealing with Todd and Julie’s absences. Other aspects of the kids’ personal lives were also confirmed to be highlighted on the show. However, after Todd and Julie were released, an insider reported that the doc was “evolving” due to recent events.

At this point, it’s unclear as to whether the hotel-based project that Todd Chrisley is talking about is definitely separate from the Lifetime docuseries. Both admittedly do sound like totally separate productions, on the surface. All the while, rumors suggest that Chrisley and his wife are hoping for a major payday as they return to TV.

How Much Money Are The Chrisleys Reportedly Seeking For A TV Deal?

It would appear that TV producers are indeed looking to get in business with the former Chrisley Knows Best stars. However, their asking fee may make it difficult for them to land a new deal, according to a recent report from DailyMail.com. One producer who spoke to the news outlet claimed that Todd and Julie are now looking for an agreement worth at least $5 million. That same producer also made a claim about how the couple is allegedly hoping to earn even more cash:

That's where the conversation starts. But they're hoping for a bidding war to take the price much higher. What everyone has to decide is what a Chrisley show will look like,' the second producer explained. 'What will the angle be? That's important in deciding what the cost should be.

At this point, this report should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as the Chrisleys have not made any statements about what they’d like to be paid. These claims, however, also come shortly after rumors that Todd and Julie are in trouble with legal fees. In theory, a massive paycheck could help to put a dent in such expenses.

Others have also commented on the Chrisleys’ TV comeback, including public relations officials. A PR expert advised that Julie and Todd will have to work hard if they want to find some kind of “redemption” in the eyes of the general public. Aside from the media-related aspect of their next steps. Presidential pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson opined that the Chrisleys should take their time before jumping into any big projects. Regardless, they seem eager to return to TV in some form or fashion.