Onward Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

So all in all, it sounds like Onward is a case of managed expectations. Those going in hoping for a revelatory experience like Inside Out, Wall-E or Toy Story 3 might find themselves disappointed. But if you can approach Onward as a film and not the latest in a long line of near or full masterpieces, there's a lot to love with plenty of humor and heart. It's not a bad movie by any stretch; it's actually a good one, just not truly great.