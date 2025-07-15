Why I Think 90 Day: Hunt For Love Did Usman Dirty By Filming His Reaction To Cortney Going With Colt To The Hospital

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Boy Who Fell For Her (Literally)." Stream it with a HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

After teasing it to 90 Day Fiancé fans for two episodes straight, 90 Day: The Hunt For Love finally revealed that Colt Johnson was the person taken away by ambulance. He would end up re-breaking the leg that he previously broke while filming for the show prior to this singles outing, which was supposed to be his big comeback after being left by his wife, Vanessa Guerra. Almost every cast member was concerned and upset about the situation, although one of them was for an entirely different reason than everybody else.

Usman Umar hasn't gotten the best edit on this spinoff so far, but TLC really did him dirty with this latest episode. In what might be the worst moment for him in 90 Day since he was caught regifting a PS5, Usman was far more concerned with what was going on with Cortney Reardanz than anything going on with Colt.

Usman's Immediate Reaction Was Questioning Why Cortney Went To The Hospital With Him

Usman showed up in the middle of the cast talking about Colt's injury, but the scene was largely derailed when he found out that Cortney accompanied his romantic rival to the hospital. Despite everyone trying to go back to wishing Colt well and talking about how scary it was, Usman kept hammering on wanting answers for why Cortney went to the hospital.

Not only that, but he was pretty angry and expressed some real jealousy about the situation. He even suggested that Cortney was no longer a romantic option, since she decided being at the hospital was more important than staying at the resort and potentially going on a date with him. The man was spiraling, and seemingly letting all those thoughts one might have in their mind out at the worst possible time.

Usman's Kneejerk Reaction Being Filmed Was A Bad Look That Probably Shouldn't Have Aired

I know Usman likely signed a consent form that allows TLC to film whatever while he's participating in 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but it felt really dirty to air this out for viewers to see. Usman is completely lacking any compassion for Colt in the situation, and instead getting upset that Cortney isn't still at the resort hanging out with him. I guess it's not the producers' fault that he said all that, but to get all that footage of a knee-jerk reaction and air it all felt wrong to me.

More On 90 Day: Hunt For Love (Image credit: TLC) One Major Reason I Think 90 Day: Hunt For Love Is A Bad Spinoff For Tiffany Franco To Have Joined

Similar to how I felt 90 Day: Hunt For Love set up Tim Malcolm by casting his ex, Jeniffer Tarazona, on this spinoff, I felt this edit was intentionally set up to make Usman look really bad.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

90 Day: Hunt For Love is on streaming, provided you have HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, there's a lot of ways to pay. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

The only thing that may justify this scene, as far as I'm concerned, is if it factors into why Cortney is no longer interested in him romantically down the line. I could see it being relevant if she returned and everyone else told her that Usman was upset that she went to be with Colt in the hospital.

Similar to when Jeniffer had sex with Rob Warne and continues to lie about it, the scene adds context to the audience that helps explain the story. If nothing does come of it, though, I can't help but feel bad for Usman for coming off super unsympathetic to Colt rebreaking his leg after a nasty fall outside of Cortney's room. Hopefully he'll get some redemption later in the season.

90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm really hoping we see some more action from these couples, because I'm still not sure anyone is going to leave this resort in a relationship as it currently stands.