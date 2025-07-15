When Are The Goldens Joining Bachelor In Paradise? Everything You Need To Know

Bachelor in Paradise is officially back on the 2025 TV schedule, and there are definitely plenty of changes afoot. One of the biggest additions to the reality dating spinoff is the introduction of The Golden Bachelor cast members, but if you tuned in for last week’s season premiere expecting to see Leslie Fhima, Gary Levingston and other fan favorites, you may have been disappointed. So when are the Goldens arriving on the beach? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Golden Bachelor Alums Will Arrive In Episode 3

I’m not sure why the first two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) haven't included the Goldens, but according to the show’s official Instagram page, Tuesday, July 15, is when they’ll make their grand entrance:

Wait, on a Tuesday? Yes, it appears for one night only, Bachelor in Paradise will deviate from its typical Monday schedule for a Tuesday episode. Unlike the first two super-sized Monday servings, though, the July 15 offering will (thankfully) only be two hours long. Five hours of BiP is a lot for one week, but if the Goldens are partying as hard as the rumors suggest, it should be worth it.

Who From The Golden Casts Will Be On Bachelor In Paradise Season 10?

With only two Golden seasons under the franchise’s belt, the cast members will be composed of the men and women that Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos dated on their seasons. Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston were confirmed at Grant Ellis’ season finale of The Bachelor, and they’ll be joined by:

April Kirkwood

Kathy Swarts

Natascha Hardee

“CK” King

Jack Lencioni

Keith Gordon

Kim Buike

“RJ” Johnson

These are the Goldens who have been confirmed by ABC, but we’re likely to see a few more filter in as well.

Will The Older Contestants Be Dating The Younger Ones?

It was one of the most-talked-about topics coming into Bachelor in Paradise Season 10: whether there would be any intergenerational romance on the beach. Well, according to the season preview that aired at the end of the premiere, the answer is yes.

The promo shows someone asking, “Why are the oldies making out with the youngins?,” and Wells Adams confirmed he witnessed something that he can’t unsee. If you want to know who it allegedly is, we’ve got the spoiler, but we can probably rule out Gary Levingston, as he made it very clear he had no interest in dating someone the same age as his children.

The Decision To Add Goldens Was A Divisive One

The possibility of an age gap romance made the addition of the Goldens somewhat controversial. On one hand, they bring a lot of wisdom and life experience to the beach that they can impart on the young singles (not to mention how much fun they are!). Hannah Brown even said they made everything better.

However, some Bachelor alumni spoke out against the decision, saying the franchise shouldn’t encourage intergenerational relationships. One BiP alum said having older men on the beach would have made her feel uncomfortable on her season.

For me, I’m just hoping the vibes are good, and I can’t wait to see what the Goldens bring to the dating show. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 15, on ABC to see how their journey kicks off.