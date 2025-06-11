Elio Has Screened, And People Have Strong Opinions About The 'Out-Of-This-World Pixar Adventure'

It’s summertime, and that often means there are plenty of family-friendly options at the theater. One of the fun flicks hitting the 2025 movie calendar is Elio, the newest animated film from Pixar. Early screenings have given some people a chance to see the movie before its release on June 20, and the first reactions are featuring some pretty strong opinions.

Pixar’s Elio will take moviegoers on a sci-fi space adventure. Our eye patch-sporting main character has an active imagination and is obsessed with aliens, but he gets more than he bargained for after being beamed up and is mistakenly thought to be Earth’s leader. Adventures ensue and, like all the best Pixar movies, this sounds like it has the potential to emotionally wreck audiences. According to Henry Raviolli, we’re in for an emotionally rich story about self-discovery. He writes on social media:

Elio is such a beautiful story about finding yourself — and finding your people. Pixar did it again. A heartfelt, imaginative, and deeply human story about identity and belonging. Visually stunning and emotionally rich. 🪐💫

Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric also feels strongly about the coming-of-age tale, describing it as “weird” in the best way. Lawrence posts:

Elio is a cosmic coming-of-age story packed with heart, color, and imagination. A vibrant tale about not fitting in — and why that might be your greatest strength. Warm, weird, and wonderfully original — a truly out-of-this-world Pixar adventure!

Joaquin Teodoro says this original story feels important, especially with so many sequels and remakes, writing:

What stands out most about Elio is its remarkable world-building and the protagonist's motivation, as he searches for his purpose and place of belonging. An original idea that, in an era of sequels, feels necessary and will appeal to both adults and children.

According to Jonathan Sim, audience members young and old will fall in love with Elio, Glordon and all of the other characters in the upcoming Pixar flick. Sim says:

Elio is a hilarious, charming adventure through space. An emotional Pixar triumph that manages to capture genuine heart inside a beautiful tale. Riveting, awe-inspiring storytelling. You'll love every character (especially Glordon). A whimsical, heartfelt visual delight.

Voice actor Remy Edgerly is the voice Glordon, a toothy, wormlike alien who befriends Elio, and the above critic isn’t the only person singling out this character. Carla Renata posts:

With glistening, dazzling animation Pixar and Domee Shi create a fine tuned plot centered around turning loneliness into being uniquely YOU whilst believing YOUR tribe will find and accept YOU without judgement! Remy Edgerly as Glordon adorably steals the film. Elio is truly a gift of joy.

Russ Milhelm of The Direct agrees that Glordon is a show-stealer but says audiences will enjoy the entire cast as Elio explores universal themes in this out-of-this-world adventure. Milhelm continues:

Elio is a ton of fun and a whimsical adventure into the unknown corners of the galaxy while still exploring messages and themes relevant to everyone. I absolutely loved the unexpected horror elements throughout. Glordon definitely steals the show, but the entire cast is great.

Michael J. Lee and others who caught an early screening of the movie are marveling at the animation as well as the emotional storytelling and, of course, some laughs along the way. This critic says:

Elio starts with a boy struggling with loneliness, but it unfolds into a surprisingly tender story of longing, self-discovery, and finding connection in the most unexpected corners of the universe. It’s full of heart, laced with gentle humor, and pops with its stunning visuals.

Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast says audiences are in for a treat with this new film by Domee Shi, the writer/director of 2022’s Turning Red. In Gagliardi’s words:

Elio takes you on an intergalactic voyage filled with HEART, HUMOUR, and SOUL. Packed with breathtaking animation that dazzles from start to finish & anchored by a story about finding one’s place in the universe, it’s another unforgettable achievement from Domee Shi and Pixar.

It sounds like Elio hits all the beats we’ve come to expect from Pixar — great vocal performances, stunning animation and an emotional story that will connect with audience members of all ages. We’ll get even more details in the coming days as critics are allowed to expand on their first reactions ahead of Elio’s release to theaters on Friday, June 20.