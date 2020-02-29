10 Stephen King Funko Pops We Can't Believe They Haven't Made Yet

The Stand

It’s interesting how Stephen King’s magnum opus, The Stand, doesn’t have any Pops whatsoever. But it might be because there has only been a television miniseries about it rather than a full-fledged movie. Whatever the case, Stephen King sticklers can sort of say we HAVE gotten somebody from The Stand as a Pop since we’ve already gotten Randall Flagg, a.k.a. The Man in Black from The Dark Tower series. But come on now. That box distinctly says, The Dark Tower on it. Not The Stand. And I need a box that says, The Stand, dammit!