Taylor Swift Went From Pop Star To Loyal Daughter During Her Father's Recent Health Scare And Surgery

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular recording artists out there right now, with a legion of loyal fans celebrating every release (and re-release). While Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce usually turns heads, most recently she's made headlines thanks to a health incident within her family. Specifically, her father getting heart surgery while she was reportedly at his side.

This news comes to from TMZ, which reports that Taylor's father Scott Swift underwent "quintuple bypass surgery" just a month ago. The "All Too Well" singer was reportedly at his side throughout the ideal, and he's seemingly feeling much better.

Scott Swift apparently didn't suffer a heart attack or any cardiothoracic incident. Instead, his issues were reportedly found during a routine doctor's appointment. Luckily for those concerned, The 73 year-old father of Taylor Swift is on the mend, and the complicated surgery was a success.

(Image credit: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

While Taylor Swift has fans swooning over mentioning her boyfriend, this is a very different type of story that's following the Grammy-winning recording artist. One can only imagine how Taylor and the rest of her family were feeling when her father was in the midst of heart surgery. And the fact that it happened a month ago without the public even knowing is likely going to affect her droves of loyal fans.

Back in June there were reports that Swift's father Scott and Travis Kelce were protecting her in the midst of rumored drama with Blake Lively. Specifically because Swift was named in Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni. But it turns out that the legendary recording artist had other concerns last month related to her father's health scare and corresponding heart surgery. I have to wonder if this put new context to other reported dramas going on in the "Love Story" singer's life.

More to come...