‘Bad Blood’? Kylie And Kendall Jenner Love A Good Wedding, So Why Did They Skip Their Half Brother’s?

If there’s anything to know about the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s that they love to roll up to a massive event, including weddings. That habit even extends to two of the younger members of the famous clan – Kendall (29) and Kylie Jenner (27). On that note, both Kylie and Kendall were even amongst the celebrity guests at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy weeks ago. One recent matrimonial ceremony that the sisters didn’t attend, though, was that of their half brother, Brody, and an insider is dropping claims about that.

Brody Jenner – the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson – tied the knot with surfer Tia Blanco at Thompson’s Malibu home this past weekend. Following the ceremony (which was also attended by Caitlyn), reports began to surface in regard to the absences of 41-year-old Brody’s younger half sisters. A source tells The U.S. Sun that “Brody personally invited Kylie and Kendall more than a few months back.” However, the “official line” was that “both girls already had other commitments, so unfortunately they were not able to attend.”

(Image credit: Fox)

However, the insider disputes the notion that Kylie and Kendall Jenner couldn’t have made it to the wedding. The unnamed individual asserts that the pair could have used Kylie’s (much-discussed) private jet to get to Malibu following their recent European adventures. With that, the source claims that the real reason for the sisters skipping out on the wedding is due to “bad blood” between their mother – Kris Jenner – and Linda Thompson, which has allegedly persisted for some time now:

Linda is quite a character, and has a lot to say about Kris - and vice versa. It was fireworks for a few years, and that drama did carry through into the kids.

The source also claims that Brody Jenner has long disliked Kris, whom Caitlyn married in 1991 following her divorce from Linda Thompson in 1986. Kris and Caitlyn would eventually dissolve their marriage in 2015. Despite these feud allegations, Brody (a veteran of The Hills) did serve as a recurring star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ eighth and ninth seasons alongside his brother, Brandon and Bradonn’s former wife, Leah. (Those seasons can be streamed with a Peacock subscription).

Brody, Kendall and Kylie Jenner can be seen hanging out at times on those episodes of KUWTK. Now, however, The U.S. Sun’s insider alleges that two aforementioned sisters have varied feelings on the Jenner side of their family. While Kendall would purportedly like unity amongst the brood, Kylie allegedly prefers to steer clear of her relatives on her dad’s side:

Kylie has admitted to friends she just feels like a stranger in the Jenner family unit. She has nothing in common with them. She feels her place is as part of the Kardashians.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her sister missed Brody’s wedding, they more than drew eyes when they were present for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. Fashion-wise, Kylie drew attention for wearing a corset dress with tiny black bows. On the surface, it may seem interesting to some that the Jenners would go to the Bezos’ affair and not Brody’s. We, however, just don’t know the specifics regarding the dynamics of the family right now.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

For $10.99 per month, customers can enjoy both Disney+ and Hulu, which give them a plethora of options. There are also plenty of reality TV offerings, including The Kardashians. If the deal above doesn't grab you, pay $19.99 a month to go ad-free.

Those who’d like a peak into the Kardashian-Jenner brood’s exploits can stream The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription now. Binging episodes ahead of Season 7, which fans are hoping will arrive amid the 2025 TV schedule.