The Goldens Have Arrived On Bachelor In Paradise, And I’m Already Obsessed With One Unexpected Match

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the July 15 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. If you’re not caught up, you can stream Season 10 with a Hulu subscription.

It may have taken two three-hour episodes to get here, but finally the Goldens have arrived on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Love was quick to start forming between the older, wiser members of the cast, and yes, there was definitely a bit of flirting across generational lines. Honestly, the Goldens breathed new life into the beach, and I’m already obsessed with one completely unexpected pair that shared an undeniable bond right from the start — Kat Izzo and April Kirkwood.

The 2025 TV schedule featured a special Tuesday episode of Bachelor in Paradise that saw the heartbreaking conclusion to Justin Glaze and Susie Evans’ rose ceremony drama and focused a lot on the rocky romance between Jeremy Simon and Bailey Brown. I could have done with a lot less Jeremy and a lot more of Kat and April’s fast friendship. Spencer Conley probably put it best when he said:

First impression of April is that she is Kat in 40 years. Dead ass.

Honestly, talk about two peas in a pod. Kat showed April to the room that they are sharing — that’s right, they’re ROOMMATES! — and pointed out how they could watch the boys in the morning come back from their workouts. They even got serious, talking about how dating has changed since April was younger.

(Image credit: Bahareh Ritter/Disney)

Kat Izzo and April Kirkwood appeared to be joined at the hip (when Kat wasn’t joined at the mouth with Dale Moss anyway), and I can’t believe they’d only just met each other. It seemed like they’d known each other forever, and apparently it felt like that to April, too, as The Golden Bachelor alum said:

There was something instantaneous. I really believe in energies and frequencies. Her and I kind of resonate together.

The former Bachelor contestant agreed, saying:

I couldn’t be happier to have April here. Like, I love her. I’m obsessed.

Me too, girl. I’d be OK with shutting down the dating portion of this reality show and focusing solely on the girl chats between these two. I have no doubt they’re going to cause some trouble this season together, and I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so, as this Bachelor Nation fan posted:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Need the show to pivot into a roommates comedy about them #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/bPxAOmbKzHJuly 16, 2025

Any chances of another Bachelor spinoff? Other comments rolled in during the episode, as fans wrote:

I love Kat and April together – lRlSPATTON

– lRlSPATTON Kat is definitely April’s mini-me – ItsBachMonday

– ItsBachMonday April and Kat really are Mother/ Daughter – BRo_Amore

– BRo_Amore “Kat is April in 40 years” IM ROLLING 😂😂 – basicbachgossip

– basicbachgossip Kat and April being roomies makes so much sense – tmhsdaylight

I’ve got a feeling these two are going to bring the drama for the rest of Season 10. We saw what Kat Izzo is capable of on BiP Season 9, and April Kirkwood already kissed Jack Lencioni. She was also getting flirty with “Captain” Kim Buike and even Jonathon Johnson, as she made sure the 28-year-old knew which room was hers, "in case he needed her."

This woman is trouble, and I’m here for it.

In other Golden news, I also can’t wait to see what happens between RJ Johnson and Natascha Hardee. She said they formed a quick connection on the boat ride over, with her sitting on his lap and everything.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including next-day airings of current shows like Bachelor in Paradise. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Already it definitely feels like Hannah Brown was right when she said the Goldens make everything better, and I really hope we get to see more of Kat Izzo peering into her future through her friendship with April Kirkwood.

Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 21, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.