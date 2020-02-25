Kevin Smith Is Taking His Worship Of Avengers: Endgame Quite Literally Now

It may not have won any Oscars, but there is obviously a ton of love for Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest grossing movie of all time and found its way on to many people’s top 10 lists last year. Heck, for CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell, Avengers: Endgame replaced Die Hard as his favorite movie. But there’s love and then there’s worship. The latter where Kevin Smith comes in, because the filmmaker is taking his worship of Avengers: Endgame quite literally now. Take a look: