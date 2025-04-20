Anthony Mackie Headed To The Avengers: Doomsday Set In A Powerpuff Girls T-Shirt, And I Approve Of These Fandoms Colliding

There are a slew of upcoming Marvel movies in the works, but none are probably quite as anticipated as the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday . One of the headlining Avengers (whose chair we did see), Anthony Mackie, is headed to London to start filming the next adventure of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” and he just reminded the world that heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and yes, animated forms too. The Twisted Metal actor was spotted wearing a Powerpuff Girls T-shirt, and I love seeing these fandoms collide!

The Captain America: Brave New World star took to his official Instagram Stories (@anthonymackie), posting a selfie with the caption “And so it begins…” while wearing a Powerpuff Girls T-shirt and sitting aboard what appears to be a flight en route to filming. The image, now making the rounds on social media, is splattered with dramatic red filter effects, as if Mojo Jojo himself got hold of a bucket of stage blood.

(Image credit: Anthony Mackie)

While the blood-spatter filter may nod to the serious tone fans expect from Doomsday, the T-shirt suggests Mackie hasn’t lost his sense of fun or whimsy. (Let’s be honest, if anyone could take down Doom, I'd put money on Sam Wilson with the Powerpuff Girls backing him up.)

The 8 Mile alum looks super chill and ready to lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as he heads to London, rocking Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup like a true '90s kid. It's the kind of outfit that screams: "I can wield the shield and still vibe with some classic cartoon chaos."

The Russos have to be pretty strategic when it comes to keeping track of all the heroes lined up for Avengers 5 and 6, but don't worry, this isn't an announcement about those girls popping up in a wild crossover or getting their own 2025 movie release . That said, I wouldn’t totally be against it! Just picture the awesome mix of MCU vibes and Cartoon Network nostalgia.

We might not get a crossover with the tiny heroes from Townsville, but we're finally landing that X-Men crossover we've all been waiting for! Anthony Mackie is pumped about teaming up with Cyclops and Nightcrawler. The cool news for the former Falcon and fans is that both Cyclops and Nightcrawler are confirmed for Doomsday, with Sonic the Hedgehog ’s James Marsden and even The Traitor’s host Alan Cumming coming back to reprise their roles. With the Russo brothers back in the director's seat and a fantastic lineup that includes Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, and Robert Downey Jr., this movie feels like a massive deal for both the Avengers and the X-Men.

For longtime fans of Mackie, this is just another example of the actor’s blend of heart, humor, and unshakable cool. For fans of the Marvel movies in order and The Powerpuff Girls, it’s the multiverse mashup we didn’t know we needed but can fully embrace. And if Marvel ever wants to give us a post-credits animated crossover featuring Cap and the girls saving Townsville from multiversal doom? Well, they’ve got my attention.

