Thunderbolts Releasing The Same Day As Samuel L. Jackson Celebrating Age Of Ultron’s 10-Year Anniversary Is Making My Marvel Heart Grow 3 Sizes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies of the year is hitting theaters with Thunderbolts*. And while I'm hyped to see it, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will also appreciate Samuel L. Jackson commemorating Avengers: Age of Ultron's ten-year anniversary.

Critics have been praising Thunderbolts*, and this weekend moviegoers finally get the chance to see the blockbuster for themselves. But the fandom is also looking back at the shred universe's history, especially thanks to Sam Jackson's recent Instagram post. He mused about the ten-year anniversary of Age of Ultron, check it out below:

Suddenly I'm feeling very nostalgic. While Age of Ultron was the second Avengers flick, in many ways it still feels like the early stage of the MCU as a whole. I mean, Joss Whedon's 2015 film was the first real appearance from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who at this point is one of the most beloved figures of the entire MCU.

Aside from his talents and legendary career, Samuel L. Jackson is known known for his gregarious personality, which is on full display here as he talks about how much the MCU means to people. And in seeing this clip I can't help but wonder when the Pulp Fiction actor will be returning as Nick Fury yet again.

The last time we saw Fury was in The Marvels, which came shortly after the Secret Invasion finale. There are a ton of questions about that spinoff series still lingering, specifically about Nick's time in space and the timeline of when Rhodey was captured by the Skrulls.

Jackson often shares his excitement for more Nick Fury appearances, but the timeline of when this might happen is unclear. His name wasn't included in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, despite his character being the architect of the titular team. But maybe Nick Fury's role in that project or Secret Wars is meant to be a surprise for the fandom. After all, what we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited.

Of course, another big ensemble project is coming first, as it's officially the opening weekend of Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*. But rather than Earth's Mightiest Heroes, we'll be following a scrappy group of antiheroes who are thrown together. The Thunderbolts* cast list is pretty stacked, with names including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It should be interesting to see how this team and The Avengers interact, especially with so many of them confirmed for Doomsday. Luckily moviegoers can go meet the newest team from the shared universe now, as Thunderbolts* is in theaters as part of the 2025 movie release list.