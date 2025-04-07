Kevin Feige Is Apparently A Huge Movie Popcorn Bucket Fan Too, And I Love This For Marvel Fans
I wonder if he likes the NSFW ones?
While it was Dune’s NSFW popcorn bucket that really helped put the movie theater trend on the map, Marvel has had a slew of really cool releases in recent years, including the Captain America: Brave New World shield popcorn bucket, which Anthony Mackie was even a huge proponent of. As it turns out, he’s not the only person affiliated with Marvel who’s into the popcorn bucket trend, as Kevin Feige slipped in a tidbit at CinemaCon 2025 that definitely made me very happy.
When speaking about Avengers: Doomsday going into production this month, the head honcho of upcoming Marvel films admitted he too maintains a collection of the perky plastic souvenirs.
He’s not the only popcorn bucket enthusiast. Disney fans are known to wait in long AF lines for certain buckets, and Timothèe Chalamet admitted he owns a version of that aforementioned Dune bucket. There’s a rumor running around that even Tom Cruise is fully embracing the wave and has plans to introduce a Mission: Impossible –The Final Reckoning bucket that will be a standout. But the more people champion these buckets, the more interesting I hope they get.
To note, this isn’t the first time Feige has referenced a popcorn bucket at CinemaCon. Last year, he mentioned Deadpool & Wolverine would be getting one (though he did not mention his own collection at the time). At some point during production, Reynolds caught wind of the viral Dune bucket and the Marvel team ended up totally pivoting. What we got was an equally lewd bucket, with Feige saying at the time:
I'd be willing to bet that's one Feige has in his collection. Sure, not all of these popcorn buckets are created equally, but insofar as trends go, the creativity of some of these is excellent, and it doesn’t wholly surprise me that Feige might have some in his own home. As someone who’s worked in movies for years, I’ve amassed a quantity of merch that is not for the faint of heart. I can’t imagine how much stuff is passed along to you if you are the head of a studio, as Feige is.
Anyway, the Marvel head honcho appeared via video during CinemaCon 2025’s Disney Panel, and he also shared a tidbit about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film that is worth sharing again here. The movie has gone into production, but despite that gargantuan, hours-long announcement a few days ago, Feige also noted “not all who joined the film” had been listed at the time.
