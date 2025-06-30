90 Day Fiancé's Season 11 Tell-All Featured Daniele's Franchise Return To The Franchise, But I Think It Was A Terrible Idea For Two Big Reasons

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 episode, "Tell All Part 2." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé closed out Season 11 with the final installment of its "Tell All" episodes, and things got more calamitous than I expected. What's strange is that it wasn't entirely the cast of the current season responsible, as the TLC series once again brought back a cast member from a former season to weigh in on current storylines, with starting fights as a sub-goal. Series vet Daniele Gates was welcomed to the stage, and it quickly devolved into complete chaos amongst the cast.

I'll be candid, I've complained in the past about 90 Day Fiancé bringing in past cast members during the tell-all specials, since they already had their time in the spotlight.. Even so, I have to say Daniele's appearance was one of the worst examples of this trend I've seen yet, for two major reasons.

Her Relationship Was Just As Messy As Anyone Else's From This Season

Bringing in cast members to mentor or facilitate conversation on reality shows isn't a terrible idea on most shows, but 90 Day Fiancé is an exception. Past cast members showing up to tell others how to run their relationships is often an exercise in throwing stones in glass houses, especially when it comes to Daniele.

For those who may not remember, Daniele first arrived in 90DF: Love in Paradise's second season, and is married to Yohan Geronimo, with whom she's had an up-and-down relationship with since tying the knot. This included known instances of him cheating on her, as well as taking money from her bank account without permission. Fans were in disbelief when she announced last year that they had reconciled, and I'll go on the record as being one of those fans. Bringing her in to talk about Juan David Daza and Jessica Parsons' past issues with infidelity was baffling to me.

She Ended Up Stealing The Spotlight More Than Helping Highlight The New Couples

I think what's worse about Daniele appearing on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé is that she dominated the spotlight in the final chunk, and ended up pushing her feuding agenda with several Season 11 cast members, many of whom she'd only just met.

I'm sure she'll have another showdown with Shekinah Güven in the future, given how often both are in the franchise. However, there was really no need for this entirely avoidable drama.

At the end of the day, I tuned into the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Tell-All to hear all the details concerning the couples I'd just watched for an entire season, which isn't so wild an intention. Watching them scream at someone who just popped up in the final thirty minutes of the season was just aggravating for me, though, and it felt like intentionally manufacturing messiness rather than digging into the already established messiness by interviewing more people with actual ties to this season.

All that being said, I'm not expecting 90 Day Fiancé to stop with this trend anytime soon. In fact, the fact that Daniele managed to rile up half the cast with her short appearance might actually ensure that we'll see plenty more appearances like this in the future. I guess that's a big downside of loving a show that thrives on drama, since there's often pressure to up the stakes, and not always in the most natural of ways.

That's officially a wrap on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, but plenty of other spinoffs are headed to the 2025 TV schedule. Tune in to TLC as 90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on Mondays, especially for those who love messy dating drama.