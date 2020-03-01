Why It’s Wrong To Think The Invisible Man's Villain Is All In The Head Of Elisabeth Moss' Cecilia

The circumstances are heightened in The Invisible Man for genre purposes, but Cecilia’s struggle to get anyone to believe what Adrian is truly capable of is not exactly a strained metaphor. When an abuser has the influence to be seen as beyond reproach, trying to reveal any kind of real flaw or issue with them can be dismissed as easily as a claim of being tortured by an invisible man. “Believe Women” could reasonably be a tagline for the movie, and that starts with the clear point of view established by the writer/director, and an understanding that what Cecilia is experiencing is real.