How Emma Stone (Humorously) Broke Her Silence After Austin Butler Blew A Bee At Her In A Very Viral Red Carpet Moment

They say that seeing is believing... but we also can't always believe what we see. Case in point: a recent video that went viral from the Eddington red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, which saw stars Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal temporarily harassed by a bee. Watching the clip, one might get the impression that Butler is using his breath to blow the bee toward his co-star's face, but that is a take on the situation that Stone has amusingly and vehemently denied.

With Eddington (the latest film from filmmaker Ari Aster) set to be released by A24 on July 18, Emma Stone popped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week for a sit down with guest host Diego Luna, and among the subjects discussed was the aforementioned viral video. The Andor star suggested to the actress that Austin Butler was making a specific effort to get the buzzing insect to fly into her face by blowing it in her direction, but Stone refused that idea because she doesn't believe that action fits Butler's disposition. Said the two-time Oscar winner,

No, he is a sweetheart and a half. There's no way he wanted that bee in my face. He was trying to blow it behind me.

From the Charles Manson cultist Tex in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to the ready-to-rumble Benny in The Bikeriders to the sadistic Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part II, Austin Butler has a history of playing dark and shady characters on the big screen at this point in his career – but Emma Stone's thoughts suggest that his performances don't represent his personality. He play be able to play dark and evil well, but he isn't the kind of guy who would intentionally try and get someone stung by an insect.

Doubling down, Diego Luna comedically suggested that Austin Butler not only tried to blow the bee in Emma Stone's direction, but that he even brought it with him to the carpet. Not only did Stone refute that idea, but she even went as far as to suggest that there was someone else present far more likely to unleash that kind of nefarious plot: Pedro Pascal. Said Stone,

You think he brought the bee?... I almost guarantee you, if anyone brought the bee, it was Pedro. He probably unleashed that bee.

Pedro Pascal got a lot of nice attention from seeming to help protect Emma Stone from the bee... but could it all have been a setup for a taste of internet glory?!?! Conspiracy theorists: perhaps you should look into this.

If you haven't seen the video for yourself, you can check it out in the Instagram post down below:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

On a more serious note, audiences will soon get to see Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler on the big screen together in Eddington – part of a terrific ensemble cast that also includes Joaquin Phoenix, Deirdre O'Connell, and Luke Grimes. The movie, the third feature from the director of Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, is set during the summer of 2020 and focuses on a small town in New Mexico where the local sheriff (Phoenix) decides that he is going to run against the mayor (Pascal) in an upcoming election.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll be able to catch it in theaters this July – and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for our interviews with Ari Aster and the cast. In the meantime, as the warm weather continues, be sure to look out for buzzing bees.