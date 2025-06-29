'I Don't Give A F---.' Halle Berry's New Campaign Might Be About Getting Older, But Her White Bikini Post Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Halle Berry seems to be living her best life these days. She’s owning her sexuality as well as security in her relationship with Van Hunt, as they continue to thrive despite their engagement plans being “on hold.” However, there are certain hardships associated with getting older and, while Berry speaks openly about menopause and being in her 50s, there’s no doubt she’s aging like a fine wine.

The Academy Award winner posted a video recently where she was having so much fun listening to Van Hunt’s new music that she danced her bikini bottoms right off. The post must have garnered quite a bit of attention, because she decided to use it as a message to other women about aging.

(Image credit: Halle Berry's Instagram Stories)

Halle Berry returned to Instagram a couple of days later to implore others to join the “Can’t Stop the Rhythm Challenge” and send their own videos (dancing to her man’s music, naturally) to celebrate their own unstoppable, joyful journey. In the caption she wrote:

Best part of menopause? I don’t give a f*ck. Not about opinions. Not about playing it cute. I move how I want, wear what I want, and do it for me. That’s the freedom no one tells you about ‘til you’re living it.

She reiterated in the message attached that “we have zero fucks to give,” and just in case she hasn’t made herself loud and clear, she posted:

(Image credit: Halle Berry's Instagram Stories)

I guess if I were going to believe anyone who took my hand and led me into menopause with promises that my next chapter would be my best chapter, it would be Halle Berry. Talk about getting better with age!

This fine wine of a woman revealed the words she said to her partner that inspired Van Hunt to write “Prelims (mind n meat),” and I can see why she chose this song to include in her challenge. She said in her post:

He’s heard me say over and over, ‘You can’t stop me. You can’t stop my rhythm. You can’t stop my beat. You can’t stop anything about me. I don’t care how old I get, I’m going to hold onto me.’ Age is just a number, and feeling youthful or beautiful is really an internal feeling. It has nothing to do, really, with our physical self. Vitality comes from within.

Yes, true beauty, happiness and vitality does come from within, but in Halle Berry’s case, I don’t think what’s on the outside hurts the cause either! I love so much that the Monster’s Ball actress is using her platform to speak so openly and honestly to women about what to expect as they get older.

The actress appeared on An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule earlier this year (and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription) to talk about the importance of women educating and advocating for themselves.

At age 58, she’s doing such important work off of the screen. The fact that she can look damn good in a bikini while doing it is just bonus … not that she gives a fuck anyway.