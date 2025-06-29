I Can’t Get Enough Of Tom Cruise Honoring Days Of Thunder As Jerry Bruckheimer's New Racing Movie Premieres

F1 finally roared into theaters this weekend, and the Joseph Kosinski-helmed movie features high-octane action and a charismatic performance from lead actor Brad Pitt. Wildly enough, this 2025 movie schedule blockbuster opened on the exact same day that Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder hit cinemas decades ago. The two films also have something else in common (other than the fact that they’re about racing). Both are produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and I’m loving that Cruise honored his colleague and both films.

Days of Thunder opened in 1990, which means we’ve just hit its 35th anniversary. To this day, the sports movie remains one of the signature titles in Tom Cruise’s filmography, and he seems to have much affection for it. Such a notion was evidenced by the fact that Cruise took to Instagram on June 27 to share some cool BTS photos from his time making the classic film. The veteran actor also penned a warm tribute in which he reflected on production and shouted out the F1 team:

I always love the fun and adrenaline of a racing film. Today marks two racing milestones for my friend Jerry Bruckheimer, the release of F1 and the 35 year anniversary to the day of our collaboration with the great Tony Scott on Days of Thunder. Incredible to look back on this film today, and congratulations to Jerry, Brad, Joe and the whole F1 team on their release!

At the time of its release, Tony Scott’s beloved racing film received mixed reviews. However, many have seemingly warmed up to it in the years since it hit theaters. The late Scott made great use of special effects in order to provide an exciting depiction of NASCAR racing. As a film buff, I love seeing the behind-the-scenes photos that Tom Cruise dropped on social media. The snapshot with the camera rig on the car, in particular, is a sweet example of how Scott was trying to push the boundaries of filmmaking at that point.

More on Days of Thunder (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) I Recently Watched Days Of Thunder For The First Time, And I Didn't Get Why Tom Cruise Would Choose It To Usher Him Into His Sequel Era – Until Now

Likewise, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer and Brad Pitt were also trying to push technical-based boundaries with their own racing movie. Formula 1 fans could certainly argue that F1 isn’t always realistic, even if the racing sequences are breathtaking. However, I’d argue that there are still a lot of cool filmmaking techniques at play, which makes the production worthy of at least some admiration. On that note, F1 received praise from some critics in that regard.

Jerry Bruckheimer should be proud, considering what he and his colleagues have accomplished and, per reports, he’s not done with the world of racing just yet. A Days of Thunder sequel is reportedly in the works, and it’s already sparking interest from NASCAR veterans. Details on the project are scarce at the moment, but sources indicate that Tom Cruise is down to reprise his role as Cole Trickle.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Tom Cruise fans should hit up Paramount+ for Days of Thunder, Top Gun and the star's other great movies. Grab the Essential plan or go the ad-free route. A larger content catalog is available with Showtime through the Premium plan, which starts from $12.99 a month. Also, get 12 months for the price of 10 using the annual plan.

I look forward to seeing what happens on that front, and I’m wondering how the team can possibly match or top what’s presented in Joseph Kosinski’s latest flick. Of course, unlike a race, this doesn’t seem to be a competition. Tom Cruise is clearly excited for the release of this latest racecar movie as he is passionate about the flick he made over 30 years ago.

Check out F1, which is playing in theaters nationwide now! Also, those who’d like to stream Days of Thunder can do so using a Paramount+ subscription.