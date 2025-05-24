After Finally Watching Companion, There's One Aspect Of The Movie I Can't Stop Thinking About

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Companion. If you haven’t watched the 2025 movie , please take a step back and return after giving it a spin… You won’t regret it.

When I first read CinemaBlend’s Companion review (we gave it four out of five stars), I knew I had to see this movie. After many failed attempts to see the bloody, hilarious, and utterly terrifying sci-fi thriller about a weekend getaway gone awry on the big screen, I decided it was best to just wait until this hit the list of new and recent movies streaming . When that time finally came and Companion was streaming with a Max subscription , I decided to finally check it out.

This movie was as much fun as everyone said, and then some. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it the past week or so, especially when it comes to one aspect of Drew Hancock’s blood-soaked, and robot-filled thriller : Empathix, the company behind Sophie Thatcher’s instantly iconic character. Let me explain…

I Heard Companion Was A Vicious Romp With Downright Awful And Unforgettable Characters

In the months between the film’s theatrical release and streaming debut, I heard people describe Companion as a movie with friendly robots as well as a thriller filled with some of the most despicable romantic partners in recent memory. No shocker here, but both of those are true with this 2025 horror-thriller .

From Jack Quaid’s Josh to Harvey Guillen’s Eli (some would say he’s the worst of the worst ) to Megan Suri’s Kat, there’s no shortage of downright awful characters who don’t think twice about their treatment of Lukas Cage’s Patrick and the star of the show, Sophie Thatcher’s Iris. With so many great scenes, bloody kills, and some situations that hit a nerve, there’s so much to love here.

But Since Watching, I Can't Stop Thinking About Empathix And The Company's Moral Dilemmas

With so much going on during the Companion ending , you’d think that my thoughts would be consumed by Iris’ revenge and everything that led to it, but all I can really think about is the mystery surrounding Empathix and all the moral dilemmas the company probably faces all the time. Iris not knowing she is essentially a sexbot with fake memories picked from a dropdown menu when she was first delivered to Josh (who turns out can’t afford to own her, she’s just a rental) is quite a situation and it opens up all kinds of discussion about identity, consciousness, and the relationship between man and machine.

While watching the movie, I got excited whenever someone from Empathix would show up on screen and provide some information about Iris and other companion robots . Those scenes, right there along with those gnarly kills, have stuck with me ever since.

I Don't Know If We Need A Companion Sequel, But I'd Love To Know More About Empathix

Though Drew Hancock has a self-described “terrible” idea for a sequel , it remains to be seen if we ever get a follow-up adventure for Iris now that she’s survived the weekend from hell and is on her own in the world. However, if one were ever to be made, I would love for it to focus more on Empathix and let us peek behind the curtain and see more of the inner workings of the mysterious robotics corporation.

How did they get started? What do they do with all that recorded footage? What kind of horror stories have they experienced? All of this and more would be fun to explore, and I kind of need it to happen.

Though I’m kicking myself for waiting so long to finally watch Companion, I think the wait was totally worth it.