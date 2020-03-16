Cats Won A Ton Of Razzie Awards Because… Cats

Still, if a movie is going to go as hard in the paint of insane mediocrity as Cats did, it’s always good to have something to show for it. While winning the most Razzies of the night is a dunk so hard Michael Jordan had to stretch out like a Looney Tune to deliver it, it’s still a kingmaking event that puts Cats as the pick of the litter when it comes to bad cinema from 2019.