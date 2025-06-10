Sandra Bullock Reached Out To Dakota Johnson After Her Madame Web Razzie Win, And The Reason Why Just Made The Award A Lot More Aspirational
"It was just crazy."
Oh, the Razzies. It’s been the antithesis to the prestige of award season in Hollywood since 1980. The Golden Raspberry has been awarded “Worst Picture” to famously bad movies like Gigli, Cats and Howard the Duck over the years, and the most recent recipient of the top prize was Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson also winning the prize for Best Actress as well. But after hearing her story about Sandra Bullock, the Razzie might be an honor!?!
After all, Dakota Johnson was up against the likes of Cate Blanchett, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga for the award, who are all clearly talented, separate from their disliked projects last year. Here’s what Johnson shared about how the award allowed her to connect to Bullock:
OK, if I were an actress and I won a Razzie only to get a message from Sandra Bullock asking me to brunch, I would feel unbelievably lucky. Dakota Johnson shared this story while on the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast, and she revealed that she had never rubbed elbows with Bullock before winning the award. So, when she got the voice-note after the big Razzie win, she “freaked out.”
While Johnson did not say if she actually stumbled upon a Razzie Worst Actress brunch club, it would actually be a pretty great group of women. Winners include Brooke Shields, Madonna, Liza Minnelli, Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, Melissa McCarthy and Kate Hudson, among many more. Like, can you imagine if all those women got together for a Razzie brunch? That would be epic.
When Johnson won the award, it was actually her second time, as she also earned it nearly a decade prior for Fifty Shades Of Grey. When it comes to her thoughts about earning the award for the Sony Spider-Man movie that critics were brutal to and also bombed at the box office so much that its alleged popcorn bucket was cancelled, Johnson also said this:
While on her first podcast with Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, Johnson made these comments after talking about how “very, very few” actors and filmmakers “have control” over how movies turn out. They spoke about choosing to have a good humor about films like Madame Web not hitting with audiences, because, well, it happens.
Johnson previously released a comment on the flop by saying she was “not surprised” about what happened with the movie commercially after the “learning experience” she had on the project.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s also a lot easier to laugh about it when Sandra Bullock is in your corner. (Bullock, by the way, won for All About Steve in 2009 after previously being nominated for Speed 2.) Madame Web is now streaming for those with a Netflix subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.