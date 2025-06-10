Sandra Bullock Reached Out To Dakota Johnson After Her Madame Web Razzie Win, And The Reason Why Just Made The Award A Lot More Aspirational

Oh, the Razzies. It’s been the antithesis to the prestige of award season in Hollywood since 1980. The Golden Raspberry has been awarded “Worst Picture” to famously bad movies like Gigli, Cats and Howard the Duck over the years, and the most recent recipient of the top prize was Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson also winning the prize for Best Actress as well. But after hearing her story about Sandra Bullock, the Razzie might be an honor!?!

After all, Dakota Johnson was up against the likes of Cate Blanchett, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga for the award, who are all clearly talented, separate from their disliked projects last year. Here’s what Johnson shared about how the award allowed her to connect to Bullock:

Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note being like ‘I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch. We should have like a monthly brunch’ because I guess she won that like the year she won the Oscar as well. It was like in the same year, I think. But, I freaked out getting this message from her because she’s so iconic to me, as like a movie star. I was like ‘Oh my god.’ It was just crazy.

OK, if I were an actress and I won a Razzie only to get a message from Sandra Bullock asking me to brunch, I would feel unbelievably lucky. Dakota Johnson shared this story while on the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast, and she revealed that she had never rubbed elbows with Bullock before winning the award. So, when she got the voice-note after the big Razzie win, she “freaked out.”

While Johnson did not say if she actually stumbled upon a Razzie Worst Actress brunch club, it would actually be a pretty great group of women. Winners include Brooke Shields, Madonna, Liza Minnelli, Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, Melissa McCarthy and Kate Hudson, among many more. Like, can you imagine if all those women got together for a Razzie brunch? That would be epic.

When Johnson won the award, it was actually her second time, as she also earned it nearly a decade prior for Fifty Shades Of Grey. When it comes to her thoughts about earning the award for the Sony Spider-Man movie that critics were brutal to and also bombed at the box office so much that its alleged popcorn bucket was cancelled , Johnson also said this:

I signed on to a movie that is a completely different script from when I attached myself to, and that’s a wild thing and a crazy journey to go on as an artist, because you’re like 'I’m doing something with my actual body, my actual mind, my heart and emotions and it’s just being taken and fucked with.' You can’t do anything about it. Like, what am I gonna do? Fucking cry about Madame Web? No, I’m going to laugh about it.

While on her first podcast with Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, Johnson made these comments after talking about how “very, very few” actors and filmmakers “have control” over how movies turn out. They spoke about choosing to have a good humor about films like Madame Web not hitting with audiences, because, well, it happens.

Johnson previously released a comment on the flop by saying she was “not surprised” about what happened with the movie commercially after the “learning experience” she had on the project.

