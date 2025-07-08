I'm A Big Dune Fan, And Denis Villeneuve's Upcoming Sequel Just Made The First Change That Has Left Me Disappointed In The Blockbuster Adaptations

I have been awed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies to date, as every move made in adapting the source material has been impeccable. The idea to split Frank Herbert's novel into two halves proved to be an inspired choice, allowing the full scope of the book to be rendered on the big screen, and while certain changes have been made with the story for the movies, they've all been smart calls with positive outcomes.

It's because of this track record that I am particularly disappointed with the latest news about the upcoming blockbuster based on Dune: Messiah: rather than using the name of the novel on which the film will be based, it's now being reported by Variety that the project will sport the much blander title Dune: Part Three.

Am I surprised? Not really. When discussing modern movies, one of my go-to complaints nowadays is how dull titles are getting, and this certainly fits that trend. Plus, I can easily imagine some executives being nervous because people might confuse Dune: Messiah with Dune: Prophecy – the HBO prequel show that aired earlier this year. But am I nonetheless disappointed that it's happening? Absolutely.

The upcoming movie (which will complete the blockbuster trilogy that Denis Villeneuve has envisioned) is based on Frank Herbert's second novel in the Dune series, which is set years after the end of the first book and sees the rule of Emperor Paul Atreides undermined as a conspiracy is executed in the shadows involving the resurrection of Duncan Idaho as a clone named Hayt, who is used to manipulate his old mentee.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh will all be back to reprise their roles as Paul Atredies, Chani, and Princess Irulan, respectively, and after missing the action of Dune: Part Two, Jason Momoa will be playing Hayt in the Dune: Messiah adaptation. It has also been reported that Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (Jason Momoa's son) and Ida Brooke have been cast to play the twin children of Paul and Chani, and there have been said that Robert Pattinson is being eyed for the role of Scytale – a principal antagonist in the book.

Denis Villeneuve was originally planning to take a step back from the world of Dune following the completion and release of Dune: Part Two, but he has said that his desire to quickly continue work on the series has been motivated by the emotional cliffhanger of the 2024 sequel. Production on Dune: Part Three is already underway, and it has been confirmed that select sequences will be shot with IMAX cameras (it has been erroneously reported that the movie will be filmed entirely in the expanded format like Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey). Warner Bros. has already announced plans to have the blockbuster arrive in theaters December 18, 2026.

I'm bummed that the film is going to have a terribly boring title, but I am excited for the work nonetheless. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about Dune: Part Three, and if you're feeling in the mood to rewatch/check out the previous two blockbusters, both are currently available to stream with a HBO Max subscription.