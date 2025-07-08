I Was Shook Up By F1’s Crash Scenes, And I Have Even More Chills Now That I Know How The Director Came Up With The Ideas
They are some of the most intense sequences in the film.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains mild spoilers for F1. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
With the film's stars sitting in the driver's seats of the vehicles and exceptional cinematography offering a perspective on speed never seen before on the big screen, F1 is a movie that brims with spectacular racing sequences and has no problem delivering excitement simply by depicting high velocity – but is any racing movie really complete without at least a couple crash scenes? It's basically an expected part of the cinematic experience, but what you may not know is that the accidents in the movie were specifically modeled after accidents that happened in real life.
In a recent episode of the podcast The Big Picture, F1 director Joseph Kosinski digs into the making of the new movie, and while discussing how the crash scenes were filmed, he explained that they are specifically based on actual incidents. He noted that the flashback sequence where the career of Sonny Hayes is derailed was actually inspired by events from the life of one of the consultants behind the scenes of the movie, and it was put together with multiple components. Said Kosinski,
F1 employed some particularly fancy editing for the crash sequences set at the end of the 21st century, but the scene where Damon Idris' Joshua hits a curb and explodes during the race at the Monza Circuit was entirely produced by the production. Joseph Kosinski said that things actually didn't go precisely as planned while it was being shot, but what ended up happening was even better than the original vision:
More than just spectacle, any crash sequence in any racing movie is included principally to add stakes to the story and showcase how dangerous it is for the drivers of fast cars to do what they do – but in the making of F1, Joseph Kosinski found another side to them as well. While it's true that the drivers are in danger when their cars flip and blow up, the way that the vehicles are designed today make them far safer than they were a couple decades ago. Added the filmmaker,
The crashes in F1 are expertly crafted, and they are one of the reasons why the movie demands to be seen on the big screen. Also starring Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in addition to the aforementioned Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, F1 is now playing in theaters everywhere – having finished in second place at the box office this past weekend behind the Independence Day holiday weekend debut Jurassic World: Rebirth.
