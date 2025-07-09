As 007 Rumors Swirl Around Regé-Jean Page, I Can’t Believe He Just Landed A Show That Has A James Bond Connection

Even before Daniel Craig officially hung up his perfectly pressed 007 tuxedo after five movies and over fifteen years as the iconic character, fans have been discussing who the next James Bond should be. Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page has long been at the center of rumors to be next in line. The actor just signed on to be in one of the latest upcoming book adaptations , and I’m getting a kick out of what it could mean for his 007 chances.

Regé-Jean Page Has Signed On To A New Series That Could Bring Him Closer To James Bond

After the British actor recently starred alongside Pierce Brosnan in espionage movie Black Bag , Page has reportedly found his next project with an adaptation of the 2022 novel, Funny You Should Ask. Per Deadline , he’s set to star and executive produce the TV show for Apple. The book by Elissa Sussman is a romance about a journalist named Chani Horowitz who interviews a Hollywood heartthrob of hers named Gabe Parker… who also happens to be the latest James Bond.

So, technically Regé-Jean Page could play an actor who plays James Bond in Funny You Should Ask if the Apple series doesn’t run into rights issues with the aspect of the novel. How hilarious is that? It’s kind of an awesome way for the actor to perhaps get to go full 007 without actually being the face of the franchise. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the Funny You Should Ask series once it’s available to watch with my AppleTV+ subscription , should it continue to go through development and production without a hitch.

Rumors About The Bridgerton Star Playing Bond Has Swirled For Years

As of late, we’ve gotten much closer to finally getting the next James Bond actor considering the latest developments in recent months. What we know about James Bond 26 so far is that it will be helmed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amazon Studios. Most recently, we heard three actors that could be on the movie’s wish list : Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson.

While Regé-Jean Page isn’t actively on the rumor mill for James Bond right now, he has been for years. He's currently is listed as a favorite on Oddschecker , but no longer in the Top 10. Perhaps the actor figured he’d bite the bullet and play James Bond on his own terms by way of Funny You Should Ask? I think it’s rather ingenious, and allows him to possibly play the role without having to be in the middle of the ongoing first Black James Bond discourse . We’ll of course keep you updated here as more James Bond news comes in.