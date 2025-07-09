I Can't Wait For Social Network 2, Here's What We Know

There are some films that I never thought would get a sequel, and The Social Network was one of them. However, here we are years later, and The Social Network Part II is in development .

I know, you’re probably reading that headline and thinking, “how the heck are they going to continue that story?” Trust me, I was thinking the same thing when I first heard the news. Since The Social Network is one of David Fincher’s best films and particularly resonates in our current social media-obsessed world, it was only a matter of time.

But, what is the story going to be about? And who will bring it to life? Here is what we currently know.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

At the time of writing this in July 2025, there is no set release date for The Social Network Part II, considering it was only just announced in June by Deadline .

That means it will most likely not appear on any 2025 movie schedule , which isn’t a big deal to me. There are so many major movie releases this year, like the anticipated Fantastic Four reboot , Paul Feig’s adaptation of The Housemaid , and so much more.

However, it might be released on the 2026 movie schedule , as I could easily see this entering production fairly quickly. However, there have been several instances where movie announcements about development are the only updates we receive for years, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated on when it could potentially be released.

The Social Network Part II Cast

(Image credit: Sony)

Right now , there is no set cast.

Even so, I’m sure this is going to be a massive movie for many up-and-coming stars, considering the first film really ignited the careers of both Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, both of whom have gone on to have very fulfilling careers in the last fifteen years.

There’s been no word yet on either of these two returning. Eisenberg actually earned an Academy Award nomination for his part in the film, so it would be pretty surprising if he didn’t somehow show up in the sequel. Nevertheless, nothing is confirmed yet.

There are several other names from the original movie, though, that we’ll most likely not see again. These include:

Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker

Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Max Minghella as Divya Narendra

Brenda Song as Christy Lee

Rashida Jones as Marylin Delpy

John Getz as Sy

David Selby as Gage

Denise Grayson as Gretchen

Douglas Urbanski as Larry Summers

Rooney Mara as Erica Albright

The reason that these actors are unlikely to return will become clear soon...

What Is The Social Network Part II Going To Be About?

(Image credit: Sony)

While plot details are sparse, hints about The Social Network Part II can be gleaned from the Deadline article above.

Specifically, the sequel film will instead be based on The Facebook Files from The Wall Street Journal, which was an “explosive series of articles” that exposed Facebook's controversies, including data leaks, corruption, and more.

Deadline also said that the impact of the January 6th Capital Riots in 2021 played a large role in the inspiration for this sequel, and how Facebook might have played a part in inciting those events, as well as how the site has harmed the mental health of teenagers, inspired violence, and much more.

The film will examine the impact of social media on our society as a whole over the last fifteen years or so, as well as the scrutiny Facebook has faced due to troubling accusations and reports. It sounds about right, and given how much social media has evolved since the first film was released, I'm here for this.

Aaron Sorkin Will Direct And Write

(Image credit: Sony)

This is probably the most significant piece of news – that David Fincher will not be directing this film. Instead, the reins have passed to Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for the first film.

That movie won the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award, as The Social Network was adapted from the novel The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. And, it’s not like Sorkin hasn’t earned his praise.

However, to many people who love the first movie, it is a little concerning to see it not be in Fincher's hands, considering many believe it to be one of his best films. Even so, Sorkin has proven himself to be a competent director.

He has helmed Academy Award-nominated films, including The Trial of the Chicago 7, as well as Being the Ricardos and Molly’s Game. He has a fantastic track record, so I have faith he’ll do a good job with this.

He’s also going to be writing the film as well, so I’m sure we’re going to get a great screenplay, too. Some of his other screenplays (aside from The Social Network) that have given us amazing stories include Moneyball, Steve Jobs, A Few Good Men, and more.

Sorkin Is Focused On Finding His Ensemble

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

While we do not have any confirmed information on when production will start, we do know that Sorkin is focused on finding the actors who will star in this film.

In that Deadline article, sources close to the director reported that, now that many deals have closed on the film, he is “focused” on finding his ensemble.

With that in mind, that means we’ll most likely be seeing some casting announcements in the next few months. Once the cast is assembled, we’ll receive some filming updates, and then we can finally estimate when the movie will be released. For now, we will be waiting with bated breath.

I haven't felt this hype for a sequel in some time. All I know is that I’m going to be constantly checking social media for updates, because this is everything, and I need to know more.