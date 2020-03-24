Few Remaining Drive-Ins Continue To Dominate While Other Theaters Are Closing

Drive-in movie theaters only have a few locations left around the country, but as that particular exhibition design allows everybody to keep their distance from each other inside closed vehicles, many drive-in theaters are still open in places where they're allowed to be. This has resulted in drive-ins becoming the top theaters in the country for the first time in decades. According to Deadline, of the top 30 theaters showing Pixar's Onward last weekend, 25 of them were drive-ins. The same ratio is true for all the major film releases, at least as far as data is available. It's obviously been hard to come by recently.