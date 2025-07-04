Lilo And Stitch Is Now No. 1 Globally This Year, But There's One A Minecraft Movie Milestone It Can't Catch

It’s been a big summer at the theater for family-friendly movies, with so many options hitting the 2025 movie calendar. How to Train Your Dragon, Elio and Lilo & Stitch remained in the box office’s Top 10 through June, but when looking at the year overall, only the latter has really set itself apart. The live-action remake has reached a huge milestone by becoming the No. 1 movie globally for 2025, but there’s one thing it hasn’t been able to do.

Lilo & Stitch has surpassed A Minecraft Movie for the top spot in worldwide box office earnings, Deadline reports, earning $957.6 million to date. Jack Black’s video game adaptation stands at $954.9 million. However, while it only took Lilo & Stitch a couple of weeks to quietly surpass Sinners as the No. 2 movie domestically for 2025 so far, it still hasn’t been able to knock off the Chicken Jockey.

A Minecraft Movie — which is now available to stream with a Max subscription — maintains the gold (maybe Netherite would be more appropriate?) medal with $423.9 million in the U.S. and Canada, compared to Lilo & Stitch’s $403.7 million.

While there are still some huge releases ahead like James Gunn’s Superman on July 11 and James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, for now no other movie has come close to the success of A Minecraft Movie and the Disney live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, Sinners remained in third place domestically with $278.2 million, while Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning held the bronze globally with $563.9 million, per Box Office Mojo.

(Image credit: Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises Inc)

Lilo & Stitch’s chart-topping run started immediately, when its $182.6 million opening marked the biggest four-day debut over Memorial Day weekend in history (beating Top Gun: Maverick’s $160.5 million), according to Deadline.

Audiences have rated the flick 93% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter — even higher than critics’ combined 71% assessment. In CinemaBlend’s review of Lilo & Stitch, Sarah El-Mahmoud said she was “pleasantly dazzled by the story all over again,” as she rated it 3.5 stars out of 5. Despite some changes for live-action and an ending that has caused some heated complaints, the numbers seem to prove this is a hit with moviegoers around the world.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Minecraft Movie, meanwhile, jumpstarted the box office in April, which may have been a surprise for critics, who collectively rated the world-building movie a meager 48%. Fans disagreed, giving the Jason Momoa film 85%. Even unsuspecting parents found themselves having a blast watching it with their kids — I guess there’s nothing like seeing the movie in a crowd full of rabid fans.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that A Minecraft Movie is available to watch online from anywhere, there’s even a choice to be made between the theatrical version or the Block Party Edition, and parents, you may not be ready for the Block Party Edition.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Watch A Minecraft Movie and so many other options. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Stream either version on HBO Max now, and as we wait to see if anything can surpass these two box office beasts, you can still catch Lilo & Stitch in theaters.