Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Song Seemingly Inspired By ‘Wreckage’ Of Ben Affleck Divorce

In August 2024, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were getting divorced . Then, the singer and actor finalized their split in early 2025, truly putting an end to their relationship. Now, JLo is working on new music, and one of her latest songs is seemingly inspired by the “wreckage” of this situation and other challenges.

This all came to light during a small listening party Lopez held for her fans in Los Angeles on July 2. According to Us Weekly , she played six songs at the event. This included five upbeat tracks called "Birthday," “Regular,” “Up All Night,” “Save Me Tonight” and “Free.” She also debuted a ballad called “Wreckage of You.” Edgardo Luis Rivera was an attendee at the event, and shared what it was like to hear the emotional song along with some of the comments JLo made about it, explaining:

‘Wreckage of You’ is a pop ballad that she told us she cowrote and recorded two weeks ago. She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her. She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger.

Last year was undoubtedly a tough one for Jennifer Lopez. Along with working to finalize her divorce from Affleck , she also had to cancel her This Is Me Live tour last summer. At the time, the singer explained that the choice to not go forward with her concerts made her “heartsick and devastated.” However, she also promised to “make it up” to her fans.

Going through both professional and personal hardships, I can see why she’d write a song called “Wreckage of You.” Lopez and Affleck have a long and complex history, and their divorce only added to that. Also, canceling a tour is a massive and hard decision. So, working through all that must have been difficult.

However, according to Rivera the whole point of the song is to relay how she’s become stronger amid all this, they explained:

[She] kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed. In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.'

Along with that comment, another attendant explained that “Wreckage of You” dives into ideas about walking away from a relationship, they said:

[It’s] very emotional, empowering song about walking away from a relationship and coming out a stronger person.

Now, it seems like JLo is in a great place and moving onward and upward. She’s been showing her gratitude for her body, loved ones and more, and it’s clear that she showed that appreciation to her fans at this event too.

While going through a breakup and divorce is never ever easy, it seems like Lopez’s new music is reflecting on it all and explaining how she’s moving forward.

Not only is she singing about it though, she’s showing how she’s moving forward in other ways too. After canceling her tour last year, she’s set to start on her Up All Night Tour on July 8 in Spain. Then, she’ll start her Vegas residence at The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace in late December.

On top of all that, she also has a project on the 2025 movie schedule . It’s a musical called Kiss of the Spider-Woman, and JLo said she’s “been waiting” for something like this for her whole life.

So, all around, while she’s been working through the “wreckage” of her divorce from Ben Affleck and more, it seems like she’s emerging stronger on the other side.