Idris Elba Explains Why Coronavirus Is Really So Scary: 'I've Had No Symptoms'

A little over a week ago, actor Idris Elba had reported that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and went into a period of quarantine with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba. It’s unknown how long into his bout with the coronavirus he was when he made that report, but one would think that by this time he’d be symptomatic and showing is condition. But as he’s now revealed, Elba is still asymptomatic; showing the really scary side to this serious ailment.