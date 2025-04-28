One Of The Wildest Parts Of Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Incident Doesn’t Have Anything To Do With The Accident Itself, But With The TSA

Jeremy Renner’s life took a sharp turn after his terrifying snowplow accident in early 2023 , but even as he continues to heal after breaking dozens of bones , he’s now sharing one of the funniest and most unexpected twists in his recovery journey. And no, it has nothing to do with surgeries or endless physical therapy. Instead, it’s all about airports and the TSA, and honestly, it’s one of the wildest details the Avengers star has revealed yet.

In a recent interview with People to promote his upcoming memoir, My Next Breath , Renner shared that due to the massive amount of titanium now in his body, he should set off every metal detector he walks through. But thanks to some very understanding TSA agents, he usually breezes through security without much fanfare. According to the Wind River star:

But they're [TSA agents] pretty in on the joke, which is kind of nice. They know to switch the buttons on [the machines], so it doesn't go off like 4th of July. I'm not an airport person, but I don't seem to have too many problems.

If you’ve been following The Hurt Locker alum’s story, you’ll know how remarkable this little anecdote is. After all, his accident wasn’t minor. On New Year’s Day 2023, a 14,000-pound snowplow crushed him, leaving him with over 35 broken bones and a body that had to be painstakingly rebuilt, including a chest and leg reinforced with titanium. My Next Breath, dropping April 29, promises a closer look into how that traumatic experience reshaped everything from his health to his perspective on life.

Even after enduring months of grueling recovery, Renner somehow manages to find humor in the situation, including the fact that his titanium-filled body could easily be a walking security alert. The Hollywood A-lister also shared that even now, everyday activities sometimes highlight his "new reality." Whether it's running on a film set in dress shoes or managing flare-ups from lingering injuries, he’s learned to embrace the discomfort and move forward. He continued:

My swollen ankles, my back that keeps going out or my jaw that just can't seem to bite down right, it's a great reminder of an attitude that got me to here in the first place... It's awesome. This is why I can't have a bad day. I know what a bad day feels like.

The star of Mayor of Kingstown thought it would be a real stretch to jump back into acting, but he started filming Season 3 about a year after his accident. He gives a lot of credit to his family and a change in his perspective for keeping him grounded. In a chat with CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley, Renner talked about how his injuries have affected his character on the show. He believes that focusing on what really matters and keeping a sense of humor have been key to his recovery.

My Next Breath will be available starting April 29 and promises to dive deeper into Renner’s harrowing experience and hard-earned lessons. If this latest TSA story is any indication, the memoir will be filled with the same mix of resilience, gratitude, and unexpected humor that fans have come to love about him.

We don’t know if Jeremy Renner intends to return to upcoming Marvel movies anytime soon, especially since he was suspiciously absent from the Avengers: Doomsday 5 and a half hour cast stream, but Mayor of Kingstown has been renewed for a fourth season , and the announcement that production has started.