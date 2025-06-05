Tom Hiddleston Explained Why Everyone Knowing He's In Avengers: Doomsday Is 'Such A Relief'

Say what you will about Marvel’s infamous secretiveness when it comes to the company’s upcoming superhero movies , but those at the studio did us all a solid back in March when deciding to reveal the numerous names that will make up the cast for the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday . To much fan delight, the five-plus hour reveal video confirmed that everyone’s favorite reformed mischief-maker, Loki, will return in some way when Tom Hiddleston returns in the upcoming Marvel movie . And, the actor recently opened up about why that casting announcement was “such a relief” for him.

What Did Tom Hiddleston Say About Everyone Knowing He’s In Avengers: Doomsday?

There are certainly plenty of surprises to come when fans are finally able to see Avengers: Doomsday for the first time, but many of those won’t be because of the bulk of the cast, which will bring back numerous long-time and previous Marvel players (and some OG X-Men ) for the upcoming adventure. These include fan favorite Tom Hiddleston, who made such an impact on audiences as Thor’s adopted frost giant brother, Loki, that Hiddleston was brought back as an eventually heroic variant of the character after we all watched the original trickster die.

When speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Hiddleston was, of course, asked about his appearance in the new movie and immediately revealed his thoughts on such an early casting announcement, saying:

First time there's been that kind of confirmation. It's actually such a relief to say 'Yes, I'm in the film.'

I can only imagine! Few actors have had to deal with keeping the plots of the films they’re in a mystery like the many talented actors who’ve populated the Marvel movies in order have. Not only that, but many of them have even had to keep their mere work in an upcoming film under wraps, as well. The Life of Chuck star has previously spoken about how “remarkable” it is that he can actually talk about being in the movie…sort of. I mean, as I noted, there are still (always) secrets to keep, and when asked if he knew he was returning back when Loki Season 2 ended , he replied:

I didn't know that. So, I was sincere in my conviction that it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise. No, I didn't know then, I didn't know what the plan was.

He then tried to pinpoint when he found out that his keeper of the Marvel multiverse timelines would be back, and you know what? Hiddleston couldn’t do it. That’s how much all of this stuff shifts around for these guys! The Barbie-loving TikTok fan was then asked if he’s “happy with what you get to play in this one,” and after a long-ish, smiling, laugh-filled pause said “yes,” but admitted that he only knows “some things” about how Loki’s story will play out right now.

Luckily, Hiddleston is used to this when it comes to his time as Loki, so it hasn’t dimmed his enthusiasm in the slightest. As he said:

I feel like the character has grown as I've grown, and it's genuinely an honor to still be in the squad.

Millions of fans love that he’s “still in the squad” too. Now I just hope that he, somehow, gets something major to do that’s not only holding all of time and space together.