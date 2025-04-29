Jeremy Renner Recalls ‘Chatting’ With Imaginary Jamie Foxx And More While On Pain Meds Following Snowplow Accident, As Well As How His Family Reacted
Whew, Jeremy Renner was feeling it.
Jeremy Renner’s snowplow incident garnered a considerable amount of attention back in 2023, as many feared for the fan-favorite actor’s well-being. At the time, he was run over by his 14,000 lb. snowcat while trying to save his nephew from being hit. Renner was subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital, where it was ruled that he’d broken various bones and experienced blunt chest trauma. Due to his injuries, the actor was put on pain medication and, as a result, he began to hallucinate about Jamie Foxx and more
It’s true that strong doses of medication can indeed make a person a bit loopy. However, it sounds like Renner was on a whole different level in the aftermath of his accident. In his memoir, My Next Breath, he detailed (via Us Weekly) his recollection of being “so high” on his meds while in the hospital. As Renner explained that he specifically took a “combination of opioids for pain and benzos for sleep.” The now-54-year-old Oscar nominee then began “chatting” with his curtains before having a vision of the Ray actor:
That certainly sounds like an odd experience but, as wild as it may seem, it’s actually natural. It’s hard to say how any of us would actually act under the influence of so many drugs. Unsurprisingly, the A-lister’s family members were present when he was talking to his “buddies.” He went on to say that his loved ones had varied responses in regard to his musings and the amount of medication he was on at the time:
Honestly, it’s amazing that Jeremy Renner didn’t lose his life due to that snowplow accident over two years ago. In his memoir, he recalled hearing “crunching sounds” as the snowplow made its way over his body. Amid his recovery, Renner also opened up about the highs and lows he experienced. Even though it wasn’t always easy, the actor persevered, and he kept his sense of humor as noted by Avengers co-star Anthony Mackie.
It’s tragically ironic that later in 2023, Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency. As he later revealed, he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke. After waking up from his stroke, Foxx was apparently a bit disillusioned about what happened. He ultimately began to process his situation using humor and even impersonated Denzel Washington at one point.
As for Jeremy Renner, he was eventually able to kick his meds and was glad to do so because he “hated” the way they made him feel. His decision to discard the medication allowed him to take a major step towards a sense of normalcy. Overall, I’m just glad Renner is seemingly feeling like himself again and that Jamie Foxx is as well.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
