‘They Men In Black-ed Me’: Jamie Foxx Recalls Being On Pain Meds In The Hospital And Reading P. Diddy-Related Conspiracy Theories About His Health

Jamie Foxx has been feeling all the love and he continues to slide back into his work in the aftermath of his health issues. In 2023, the now- 57-year-old Foxx was hospitalized for a then-undisclosed medical issue, which was later revealed to be a stroke caused by a brain bleed. Thankfully, the actor and comedian has since recovered, and he jokes about the scary situation. Fox just shared further recollections of drugged up on pain medication in the hospital and reading conspiracy theories about his health, with some even involving P. Diddy.

When talking about his medical situation, the Back in Action star has been open about his need to remain funny during that crisis. He even recalled messing with the staff by telling jokes and even impersonating Denzel Washington. There were, however, times, at which Jamie Foxx really was out of it, as he explained during a roundtable for THR. It was also during that time that he sought to find out what “the outside world” was saying about his situation:

Yeah, it was, ‘This is for your pain, and this is so you don’t remember it.’ So, they Men in Black-ed me, and I’m fucked up, and this isn’t funny, but I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in fucking perfect shape. [I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me.’ No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.

For some time now, there have been rumors that Puff Daddy (or Sean Combs) has used his influence to harm people. In regard to the claims regarding the Ray star, those actually predate the current legal issues that Combs is currently facing. Nevertheless, it sounds like some fans were convinced that the Sean John founder was involved in Jamie Foxx’s illness. Of course, as seen above, Foxx shut down that assumption, though, months ago, he did joke about Diddy possibly being involved in some way.

There has been something of a little Foxx/Diddy saga that’s persisted in recent months, though. In addition to the aforementioned barb Foxx shared about the Grammy-winning rapper, it was rumored that Diddy’s arrest was linked to Foxx’s medical problems. Someone claimed that during a show, Foxx confirmed he called the feds on Diddy, though other people in attendance have denied that account. Believe it or not, the Diddy drama isn’t even the wildest theory linked to Foxx’s health situation, as the comic shared another trippy one:

When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These bitch-ass motherfuckers are trying to clone me.’ And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me. The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.’ The psychiatrist says, ‘Are you all right?’ And I say, ‘Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white motherfucking Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen.’ He just calmly goes, ‘I think we’re going to lower your dosage.’

I honestly can’t even imagine being in his position, as the notion of being doped up on medication and reading conspiracy theories about one’s self seems wild. What I’d conclude from this is that strong medication and rumor-fueled Internet conspiracy theories just don’t mix. Luckily, though, the comic is back on the scene and seemingly feeling like himself again. Given his upbeat attitude, I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to joke about his hospital stay and even throws in the occasional Diddy or baby oil barb as well.

