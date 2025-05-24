‘They Men In Black-ed Me’: Jamie Foxx Recalls Being On Pain Meds In The Hospital And Reading P. Diddy-Related Conspiracy Theories About His Health
This all sounds wild.
Jamie Foxx has been feeling all the love and he continues to slide back into his work in the aftermath of his health issues. In 2023, the now- 57-year-old Foxx was hospitalized for a then-undisclosed medical issue, which was later revealed to be a stroke caused by a brain bleed. Thankfully, the actor and comedian has since recovered, and he jokes about the scary situation. Fox just shared further recollections of drugged up on pain medication in the hospital and reading conspiracy theories about his health, with some even involving P. Diddy.
When talking about his medical situation, the Back in Action star has been open about his need to remain funny during that crisis. He even recalled messing with the staff by telling jokes and even impersonating Denzel Washington. There were, however, times, at which Jamie Foxx really was out of it, as he explained during a roundtable for THR. It was also during that time that he sought to find out what “the outside world” was saying about his situation:
For some time now, there have been rumors that Puff Daddy (or Sean Combs) has used his influence to harm people. In regard to the claims regarding the Ray star, those actually predate the current legal issues that Combs is currently facing. Nevertheless, it sounds like some fans were convinced that the Sean John founder was involved in Jamie Foxx’s illness. Of course, as seen above, Foxx shut down that assumption, though, months ago, he did joke about Diddy possibly being involved in some way.
There has been something of a little Foxx/Diddy saga that’s persisted in recent months, though. In addition to the aforementioned barb Foxx shared about the Grammy-winning rapper, it was rumored that Diddy’s arrest was linked to Foxx’s medical problems. Someone claimed that during a show, Foxx confirmed he called the feds on Diddy, though other people in attendance have denied that account. Believe it or not, the Diddy drama isn’t even the wildest theory linked to Foxx’s health situation, as the comic shared another trippy one:
I honestly can’t even imagine being in his position, as the notion of being doped up on medication and reading conspiracy theories about one’s self seems wild. What I’d conclude from this is that strong medication and rumor-fueled Internet conspiracy theories just don’t mix. Luckily, though, the comic is back on the scene and seemingly feeling like himself again. Given his upbeat attitude, I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to joke about his hospital stay and even throws in the occasional Diddy or baby oil barb as well.
Check out Jamie Foxx’s latest comedy special, What Had Happened Was…, which is now streamable with a Netflix subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.