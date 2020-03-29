Booksmart And 12 Other Coming-Of-Age Movies To Stream Or Rent Online

Real Women Have Curves is a body positive movie a little ahead of its time. It also shows a mother and daughter whose culture and beliefs are often at odds. America Ferrera’s character is learning to love her body and embrace her sexuality, while her mother thinks she should feel shame for both. The film challenges a sense of duty to family, while also showing how cycles of emotional abuse can limit people’s opportunity for emotional and economic growth. Real Women Have Curves is a raw but spirited look at the hardships of growing up, especially with added familial pressures.

Where To Stream: HBO Now

Where To Rent Online: Amazon