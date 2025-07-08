Summer Of 69 Isn't The Raunchy Comedy I Was Expecting, Let Me Explain Why I Think That's A Good Thing

Summer of 69 is a Hulu original movie about a girl who hires a stripper to teach her about sex. Specifically, she hires this woman to teach her about how to 69, because she wants to hook up with her crush finally. It stars Chloe Fineman and Sam Morelos.

This premise may sound similar to many raunchy comedies, but it has more heart and depth than expected. Summer of 69 aligns more with Booksmart and similar coming-of-age stories. It’s more about Abby’s (Sam Morelos) growth into womanhood, more than the idea of her losing her virginity. In many ways, Summer of 69 is a wholesome sex comedy, as crazy as that may sound.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Summer Of 69 Is A Sex Comedy Without Much Sex, But I Think That’s What Makes It Work

In Summer of 69, Abby hears a rumor that her newly single crush Max’s (Matt Cornett) favorite sex position is the 69. She happens upon a strip club and sees Santa Monica (Chloe Fineman) dancing. Her moves wow her, and she wants her to teach her to be confident enough to have sex with Max.

Most of the movie revolves around Santa Monica training Abby on how to channel her sexuality. However, besides a few strip club scenes, there isn’t much actual sex in the movie. It doesn’t try the things many other raunchy movies attempt. The overly sexual gags don’t exist here. Overall, it’s a fairly wholesome movie about a sexually naive girl learning from a more experienced woman. It falls under the category of sex comedy because of the premise, but it’s just a general comedy.

I like that Summer of 69 is probably suitable for young adults (probably around 17). It could also be a film that opens the door for parents and children to talk about sex, because it sometimes feels like more of a beginner’s guide to sex comedies, in a cute, innocent way.

(Image credit: Hulu)

I Like That It’s Mainly A Story Of Friendship And Gaining Confidence

Abby and Santa Monica’s friendship is the heart of Summer of 69. Their friendship drives the plot. They both need one another to grow, learn, and gain more confidence. It has all the elements of a memorable female friendship movie. Santa Monica starts the film as the reluctant mentor figure.

The same we have seen in so many movies, but she doesn’t have the venom and nonchalance of some of the others. You can tell that Santa Monica cares. It’s in how she wants to save the strip club. Her light meanness towards Abby doesn’t quite convince you that she doesn’t feel some affection for her.

Abby is also the classic awkward nerd, but feels even younger than many similar characters. This makes them a fascinating duo; neither of them quite fits their archetypes, but you understand the origins of these characters. You can assume what characters from other movies and TV shows inspired the screenwriters. The Summer of 69 is also a lot about what it takes to gain confidence.

Santa Monica pretends she’s confident, but she only truly achieves it after taking her journey of self-discovery. The friendship helps them evolve into more confident and self-assured versions.

(Image credit: Hulu)

There Are A Lot Of Great Female-Centric Raunchy Comedies, But This Movie Being So Silly Makes It Endearing

Bridesmaids is a female-centric raunchy or R-rated comedy that immediately comes to mind when looking for films in this category. However, there are plenty, including a female-led American Pie movie. Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings also falls into this category. The list could continue far beyond those three movies. Women are getting down and dirty just as much as the men in these sex comedies.

It’s becoming more commonplace than the days of EuroTrip, Superbad, the American Pie franchise, and the many other male-led sex comedies. It only falls into this genre because of the plot, but it’s very tame compared to other films, including female-led ones. Summer of 69 is a silly movie, and that’s what makes it work.

It doesn’t try to be cool like many of the other films in the genre. It sticks in its silly lane. This shows the movie's confidence because it doesn’t try to be anything other than itself. It’s fine not being sexy or risqué.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Main Characters In Summer Of 69 Both Go Through A Growth Journey, So It May Connect With Women Of All Ages

Summer of 69 is very much a coming-of-age movie. However, it’s not just a Gen-Z coming-of-age movie , but about a millennial who also needs to grow. Santa Monica may not be inexperienced in sex, like Abby, but she seems to lack some personal development as well. It’s not until Santa Monica faces her insecurities that she can begin to evolve as well.

Going to her high school reunion and owning a business are major life steps for Santa Monica. They have the same weight as something like a first kiss or losing virginity has for Abby. They grow and learn from each other. Abby and Santa Monica also develop because of each other. They’re pushed out of their comfort zones, and that’s what makes this a unique coming-of-age story.

Sometimes we see the mentor character also grow along with their mentee, but it’s not as often as just the mentee’s growth. I think Abby may appeal to young, awkward teens, and Santa Monica may appeal to older women trying to find themselves. Summer of 69 has characters who may connect with many.

(Image credit: Hulu)

I Think The Tone Of The Movie May Divide Viewers, But I Want To See Similar Movies That Diverge From Their Genre Norms

I like that the movie feels like it’s rated TV-14 at most. I think it’s not the greatest comedy of all time, but it has plenty of funny moments that make it a great wholesome comedy . It’s a sex comedy, but a very timid one. I love that because it shows the evolving times.

However, people who adore American Pie and movies of that nature may find it not bold enough in its premise and presentation. They may want more over-the-top gags, less of a movie about feelings, and for this young girl to explore her sexuality in awkward sexual situations. Because people may want different things from the movie, I can see Summer of 69 being really loved or hated.