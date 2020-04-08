True Grit And 9 Other Westerns To Watch Streaming

The story, like the first one, stars Clint Eastwood as the man with no name. But this time, he has a partner in Lee Van Cleef who plays Colonel Douglas Mortimer. They team up as bounty hunters and go after the ruthless bank robber, “El Indio.” What makes this my favorite in the trilogy is the fact that Lee Van Cleef and Clint Eastwood make such a great team, and I love how they are constantly glaring and showing off to be the more badass of the two. Another unpopular opinion, but this is also my favorite theme by Ennio Morricone. Overall, a great western and one that even non-fans of the genre will likely appreciate. Plus, you can skip A Fistful of Dollars if you want to (Even though, I suggest you watch it since it’s very good) since the two stories aren’t really connected. Nice.

Stream it on Starz: Starz