My Choice For The Coen Brothers' Most Underrated Movie Is Totally Unexpected, But I Can Back It Up

I know what you're thinking. Barton Fink, right? Well, whereas that's one of my favorite Coen brothers movies (and if I were to rank their films, it would end up near the top) I don't think any movie that won the Palme d'Or could be considered "underrated." Mostly unwatched, sure. But underrated? Naw.

How about The Hudsucker Proxy? Well, while I do enjoy that picture, and feel that it's underappreciated, I wouldn't call it underrated, either. With a 60% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, I think it's perfectly rated.

No, the underrated Coen brothers movie that I'm referring to is 2018’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which our very own Sean 'O Connell even gave a middling review. But, no matter, because I still think it’s one of the best, most underrated Coen brothers’ movies out there, and I have four reasons why.

Each Segment Could Be A Movie All By Itself

Now, let me just start this off by saying that critically, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was not underrated at all. It has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience approval rating of 78%, so it seems that most people liked the movie, but I don’t really hear anybody saying that it’s one of the top tier Coen bros’ pictures. Most people would likely say, "It's pretty good," and just call it a day.

That said, whenever I hear anybody talking about their filmography, I'll always hear the same movies brought up in conversation time and time again: Fargo, Raising Arizona, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Big Lebowski, and of course the Oscar-winning, No Country for Old Men, as people are still mulling over the ending to that one.

People will likely continue to discuss that last film, especially since it's probably the best Cormac McCarthy adaptation, but you know what movie people likely won't be discussing all that much in the future? Buster Scruggs, and I think that's a damn shame, because I'd definitely put it up there with their best work (and wish that others would, too). I mean, how can I not? It's like six Coen brothers movies in one!

That's right! For those who don't know or have been ignoring Tim Blake Nelson's Netflix singing cowboy film since 2018, it's an anthology western. Each segment shows a different side of the American west, and distinctly feels like its own separate movie.

In fact, after watching it, I kind of wish that some of their other films, like Hail, Caesar! (which I actually think is overrated) or even Burn After Reading, were shortened, and put into one anthology film. Because some of their flicks just seem like they'd be better off if they were bite-sized. Thankfully, each segment here is a banger. And, about that…

The Film Hits All Of The Trademark Coen Brothers' Touches

As I mentioned earlier, the movie was reviewed highly, but it wasn’t up for Best Picture like Fargo, No Country for Old Men, A Serious Man, or True Grit, the latter of which, by the way, I thought was nowhere near as good as Buster Scruggs. Critics seemed to like it, but their comments usually veered toward the movie being interesting, but also a bit lopsided, with the consensus being that some vignettes were much better than others.

I, however, think every vignette is fantastic, as each represents different facets of the brothers’ style. You have the darkly comedic side of their repertoire, with segments like "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," "Near Algodones," starring a pre-misconduct allegations James Franco, and "All Gold Canyon."

And then, you have the really dark ones, like “The Gal Who Got Rattled,” “The Mortal Remains,” and the all hope is lost segment, “Meal Ticket.” Plus, in typical Coen brothers fashion, a lot of the vignettes mix humor and drama. Because as humorous as the segment, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is, it also has a really dark ending that makes you reflect on all of the goofiness that comes before it (being a bit of a musical doesn’t hurt, either).

For all the darkness of “The Mortal Remains,” there’s also a touch of levity in there. I’d say that only “Meal Ticket” (which is possibly the best segment of the bunch) feels mean-spirited, and the closest to having a No Country for Old Men sort of bleakness to it.

The Acting In It Is Impeccable And Diverse

So, it didn't get nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Academy Awards. Fine. Even so, I thought it should have at least been nominated in one of the acting categories, since everyone's incredible across the board! (to the Academy's credit, at least the movie got nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, and Best Original Song, for “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch).

Tim Blake Nelson's warbling cowboy reminds me of Darius Rucker from Hootie and the Blowfish-fame, singing about the Tendercrisp Bacon Cheddar Ranch (but, you know, with underlying gravitas). Zoe Kazan plays a woman completely out of her depth who makes the best out of a bad situation…until she can't any longer. James Franco plays a man who's set to be hanged. Multiple times. Tom Waits plays a prospector who deserves his money, dammit.

But, the best performances probably come from "Meal Ticket," where Harry Melling plays a limbless actor, and Liam Neeson plays the person who brings him around to performances. In my mind, Melling definitely should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and it's a crime that he wasn't. It's some of the best acting that I've ever seen in my entire life!

It Subverts, But Also Appreciates The Western Genre

Finally, I truly think Buster Scruggs is underrated for just how unique it is to the western genre in general. In my article on great westerns that aren't traditional at all, I went into it which, again, I think is superior to the Coens' more traditional western, True Grit.

This is because Buster Scruggs both subverts the western genre, but also cherishes it. For example, the six stories presented here don’t idolize the characters, as the stories feature themes of greed, the inevitability of fate, and that every action has consequences. But, each story also shows a love and affection for the western genre as a whole.

Each vignette is centered around a bygone era, and each one showcases how treacherous, and dangerous the west was, but in Coen brothers style. For that reason alone, and with all the different stories we're getting here, I feel like The Ballad of Buster Scruggs should be much more beloved than it is. It's not just a good Coen brothers movie. It's a great one, and I think it deserves all the love in the world.

But, those are just my thoughts. Do you also view it as a modern classic like I do? For more news on all things westerns, make sure to swing by here often!