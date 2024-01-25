The Civil War, fought between the Union and Confederate armies, was the bloodiest period in American history, one where brother fought against brother and a nation was brought to the breaking point. In the more than 150 years since the final shot was fired and a fragmented nation attempted to repair itself, there have been countless books, plays, and movies detailing the bitterly fought conflict.

Over the years, some of the best war movies have been those that focus on the battles fought and lessons learned during the tumultuous period in American history. If you want to check some of those out, you’ve come to the right place, for we are about to break down the best Civil War movies and how to watch them…

Glory (1989)

The nation’s first African-American U.S. Army regiment combats the prejudice of their fellow soldiers to fight for the chance to step onto the battlefield and defeat the Confederates once and for all.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: One of the most inspirational movies , Glory features a story about a group of volunteer soldiers who will do anything and everything to rise up and protect the country they love, even if that country sees them as something less than heroes.

Gettysburg (1993)

The Battle of Gettysburg, one of the bloodiest and most notorious confrontations during the Civil War, is explored in great detail from both sides of the fight.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: If you have the time and stamina, Ronald F. Maxwell’s 1993 epic, Gettysburg, gives you an epic, bloody, and emotional chronicling of the massive battle that resulted in an estimated 50,000 casualties by the time the final shot was fired.

Cold Mountain (2003)

After being wounded in the Battle of the Crater, a Confederate soldier (played by Jude Law) leaves his men and the fight behind to make it back home to the woman he loves in hopes of making a better life for them.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: On top of featuring a career-defining Renée Zellweger performance and great turns by Jude Law and Nicole Kidman, Cold Mountain does a tremendous job of depicting life during the Civil War and battles fought on the front lines and back home.

Gone With The Wind (1939)

The daughter of a Georgia plantation owner goes through an incredible change after experiencing the Civil War, Reconstruction, and two tumultuous romantic relationships with their own ups and downs.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: Gone with the Wind hasn’t aged all too well , but there’s no denying its place in cinematic history and on the list of great Civil War movies. The winner of eight Academy Awards (plus two honorary Oscars), this Best Picture winner is a tour de force.

The Red Badge Of Courage (1951)

Overcome with guilt after deserting his unit in the middle of a battle, a young Union soldier is given the opportunity to redeem himself in an upcoming firefight.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: The Red Badge of Courage features one of the best and most realistic depictions of battle with its tense and emotional Civil War story, one where flawed heroes make up for past transgressions by putting themselves in the sights of the enemy.

Lincoln (2012)

With the future of the nation at stake, President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) strives to bring an end to the Civil War and abolish slavery through the 13th Amendment.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: Though Lincoln features very little in terms of combat, Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film does a marvelous job of capturing the fears and divisiveness of the time.

Ride With The Devil (1999)

Two friends join a group of Confederate sympathizers known as the Irregulars and carry out guerilla warfare against the Jayhawkers, a gang loosely affiliated with the Union army, on the Kansas-Missouri border.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: In addition to featuring a killer cast that includes Tobey Maguire, Skeet Ulrich, Jeffrey Wright, and Jewel, Ange Lee’s revisionist Civil War film, Ride with the Devil offers a unique perspective of the bloody conflict and its impact on everyday citizens attempting to go about their lives.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

A former Confederate soldier who joined the war to avenge his murdered wife and child refuses to turn in his guns at the war’s end, making him the target of the ruthless Union captain who killed his family.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: One of the best Clint Eastwood movies , The Outlaw Josey Wales combines elements of war films, Westerns, and revenge stories to create a unique and hellacious experience.

Dances With Wolves (1990)

After putting his life on the line to save his comrades, a Union soldier travels to a remote fort on the American frontier and learns to become one with a nearby tribe.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: Dances with Wolves will forever be one of Kevin Costner’s best movies and an all-time great Western. The way it incorporates the Civil War into that massive story is great and adds another layer to this swirling epic.

The Civil War (1990)

Ken Burns’ nine-part documentary, The Civil War, dives into virtually every aspect of the conflict, including the events that led to it, all the major battles, and what became of the United States in its aftermath.

Why is it one of the best Civil War movies: One of the best historical documentaries of all time, Ken Burns’ PBS doc is a masterclass in storytelling and it shares stories of figures as notable as Abraham Lincoln and regular soldiers with equal importance and consideration.

This is just a small portion of the great Civil War movies that have been released over the years, but each is more than deserving of a spot on this list.